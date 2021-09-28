Young Pembelton takes ValleyStar checkers

“I want to put it in my room, but I don’t have any room, We can make it work,’’ Pembelton said.

Looney, who won this race in 2016 in storybook-like fashion, was one of many drivers who congratulated Pembelton on his triumph in victory lane.

“The Pembelton family have been in racing for a long, long time. They’re good people,’’ Looney said.

Pembelton’s crew put the two new tires he was alotted for the race on his chariot at the race’s first scheduled break at lap 75. By them time of the seccond break at lap 150, he was in third place. He didn’t pit during the stoppage, thus he inherited the lead when green-flag action resumed.

“We were talking about (staying out) on the grid getting ready to go, (while I was) strapping, and my crew chief said, ‘Let’s trying something different,’’’ Pembelton said. “It actually played out a lot better than I thought it would. I really didn’t know what I thought about it at that point, but it actually came out pretty cool.’’

Looney also stayed out, thus the two would restart alongside one another for the final, 50-lap sprint to the checkers.