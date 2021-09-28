Young Pembelton takes ValleyStar checkers

MARTINSVILLE - At age 16, Landon Pembelton should have been riding the ferris wheel with his girlfriend or trying to win her a stuffed teddy bear at the nearby county fair Saturday night.
Instead, Pembelton was turning laps and battling cagy, veteran leadfoots for track position on Martinsville Speedway’s half-mile oval.
It was a victorious ride where no ticket was needed.
Pembelton made his Martinsville debut in the 2021 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race and captured the checkered flag by 2.641 seconds over past race winner Mike Looney of Catawba.
Pembelton claimed $32,000 and a grandfather clock, a time piece he more than likely would have purchased later in life, by besting 39 other drives in the 200-lap showcase race.
Pembelton, who hails from Amelia, was recently named NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Southeast Region Rookie of the Year.
“It’s pretty unbelievble. I never thought I’d win a clock until I got a lot of experience under my belt. It’s pretty amazing,’’ Pembelton said.
The clock could turn out to be a belated Mother’s Day or early Christmas present - to his mother of course. It will surely be a showpiece for when Pembelton has friends over to his home.
“I want to put it in my room, but I don’t have any room, We can make it work,’’ Pembelton said.
Looney, who won this race in 2016 in storybook-like fashion, was one of many drivers who congratulated Pembelton on his triumph in victory lane.
“The Pembelton family have been in racing for a long, long time. They’re good people,’’ Looney said.
Pembelton’s crew put the two new tires he was alotted for the race on his chariot at the race’s first scheduled break at lap 75. By them time of the seccond break at lap 150, he was in third place. He didn’t pit during the stoppage, thus he inherited the lead when green-flag action resumed.
“We were talking about (staying out) on the grid getting ready to go, (while I was) strapping, and my crew chief said, ‘Let’s trying something different,’’’ Pembelton said. “It actually played out a lot better than I thought it would. I really didn’t know what I thought about it at that point, but it actually came out pretty cool.’’
Looney also stayed out, thus the two would restart alongside one another for the final, 50-lap sprint to the checkers.
Looney’s restart was better and he was able to gain an advantage by a fender. Pembelton filled his rear-view mirror, hanging to Looney’s inside. The youngster was able to muscle his way past the former national runner-up and past Motor Mile Speedway champion and back into the lead.
The move by Pembelton permitted driver Jacob Borst to advance to second, thus forcing Looney to battle two drivers rather than one.
In took several laps and contact on the frontstretch from which both machines recovered, but Looney was able to recapture second.
For Pembelton, the Looney-Borst battle was a godsend because he was able to stretch his lead to more than 2.5 seconds over Looney, who, by then, was racing for second place.
“Once (Landon) got that gap on me, we were too equally matched (in terms of power and speed) and I couldn’t run him down,’’ Looney said.
“On one hand, I would have liked to have a green-white-checkered (finish), but I’m pleased to bring (car owner) Billy Martin’s car back home in one piece.’’
Martin’s team is based in Stuart. Looney cut his racing teeth at Franklin County Speedway (FCS), a 3/10th-mile paved bullring in Callaway.
Pembelton is the 26th different winner of this race.
“We wanted to run this race, we wanted to just try and make (the field). It’s pretty unbelievable. It was kind of cool (to be) out front,’’ Pembelton said.
Layne Riggs, the leader at lap 150, finished third, Sammy Smith, the ARCA Menards Series East champion, was fourth and CARS Tour campaigner and 2019 series winner at FCS Jared Fryer was fifth.
Bobby McCarty, who started on the outside pole and who led the race at lap 75, came in sixth and captured the Virginia Triple Crown.
McCarty had the best average finish among the series’ 200-lap races at South Boston Speedway, Langley Speedway in Hampton and Martinsville. He pocketed $7,000 for his showing.
McCarty’s Nelson Motorsports teammate Timothy Peters finished 30th.
Kyle Dudley of Roanoke came in 21st.
Saturday’s triumph is Pembelton’s second career Late Model Stock win. He started his career in 2019 in the Limited Sportsman division at South Boston, the site of his other Late Model triumph, and catoured the Limited Sportsman tile at Dominion Raceway in Thornburg last year.
Pembelton drives for Sellers Motorsports. His teammate, veteran Peyton Sellers, captured this year’s national championship.
TIRE TRACKS: Josh Berry, the 2020 ValleyStar 300 race winner, captured the checkered flag of Saturday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. He drives for JR Motorsports.