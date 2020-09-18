Young racer seeks track knowledge in each testing opportunity

SOUTH BOSTON — Caleb Dyer is like many other racers in that he took opportunities to test at South Boston Speedway (SBS) this summer, but has not yet been able to transfer what he and his team learned to competing on the .4 mile oval.
“It’s very good,’’ said Dyer, a 16-year-old leadfoot who hails from Clover. “You get to learn a lot. You get to know how the racing and qualifying is going to be.’’
Following his last test session, Dyer said he wanted to compete in SBS’s Limited Sportsman division. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic derailed his plans and those of a lot of other competitors.
“I was planning on racing here at South Boston Speedway. We tested twice. The first time I was down on power. I went back home and did some research and came back and we were a lot better,’’ Dyer said.
This season is Dyer’s third in the Limited Spprtsman class. He started out racing go-karts as part of the Halifax County School Division’s former motorsports program.
Then, Dyer leaped into a race car.
“I hopped into a Limited Sportsman car and went to Orange County (N.C.) Speedway when I was 13,’’ Dyer said.
“Last year, I went to Orange County Speedway some, then I went to Carteret County Speedway (in Swansboro, N.C.) and East Carolina Motor Speedway (in Robersonville, N.C.). This year, I was going to come and try it here (at SBS).
Dyer says he’s making good progress in the Limited Sportsman division, which is one step below the featured Late Model Stock Car class.
“The first year I ran at Orange County, we were decent, but I was like a fifth-place car,’’ Dyer said. “Last year, we were better, but still needed more. This year, we’re a lot better than the previous two years.’’
Dyer said his goals are to continue to improve and to challenge for wins and championships.
There is racing in his DNA too — Dyer is the step-son of veteran campaigner Stacy Puryear.
“The goal is to come out here and be in contention to win every weekend. I’m trying to get to that point,’’ Dyer said.
“You’ve got all the guys like Danny Willis Jr. and Jacob Borst and Daniel Moss here. They’ve been racing for years. I’m just trying to get up there with those guys.’’
Joe Chandler is South Boston Speedway’s public relations director
