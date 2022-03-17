Younger Myers desires to be just like his dad

SOUTH BOSTON - Jason Myers enters the 2022 season at South Boston Speedway (SBS) hoping to match a feat his father accomplished several years ago – win the Limited Sportsman Division championship.

“Winning the championship this season would mean the world to both of us,” Myers said.

“My dad, Billy Myers, has won three championships at South Boston Speedway. I’d love to be able to put two Myers on the list of division champions.

“I watched him throughout the years,” Myers said.

“I don’t think I ever missed a race he was in. To see him win championships back in the day, and for me to be able to do it 20 years later would be awesome.”

The younger Myers came very close to winning his first career Limited Sportsman Division title last year. He put together a late-season run in which he won three of the season’s final four races and finished third in the final race, a push that left him two points shy of tying Daniel Moss of Danville for the championship.

“We definitely have a lot of confidence coming into the season,” Myers said.

“At the end of last year, we really hit upon something that made the car turn into a different animal, and it seems to work on our back-up car too. Hopefully we can pick up where we left off.”

A big key for Myers heading into the season is that he and his team have a clear understanding of what changes the car needs to perform well.

“As a team we finally learned what changes to make,” Myers said.

“The last three or four years we would just throw something at the car and hope it worked. Now we know exactly what the car needs based on what I’m feeling. That has really accelerated our program exponentially.”

With everything in place, Myers said he is in the best position he has ever been in to win the title.

“Winning the division championship is definitely our goal this year,” said Myers.

“We want to win as many races as we can, but winning the championship is what we’re after. Obviously, if you keep winning races, you’ll win the championship. We feel like we’ve taken that next step to be at the front every week. That’s what we expect to do.”

Myers will begin his championship quest when the speedway hosts its first NASCAR racing event of the season Saturday afternoon with the 2 p.m. running of the Danville Toyota 2022 Season Opener.

Twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division and a 65-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division headline Saturday afternoon’s five-race card.

A 30-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 15-lap race for the Hornets Division will round out the afternoon’s action.

Bonus awards will be on the line in Saturday’s 65-lap Limited Sportsman Division race. Midnight Performance will provide a $250 bonus to the race winner, a $100 bonus to the second-place finisher and a $50 bonus to the third-place finisher.

Sellers seeks record-tying seventh title

SOUTH BOSTON - Peyton Sellers’ drive for a record-tying seventh South Boston. Speedway (SBS) NASCAR track championship begins Saturday afternoon, when the speedway kicks off its 65th anniversary racing season with the Danville Toyota 2022 Season-Opener racing program.

If Sellers can win the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division title he will tie David Blankenship of Moselyfor the most career SBS NASCAR track championships with seven championships.

The Danville resident said it would be an honor to tie Blankenship’s record, but his immediate focus is on winning races.

“I’m just focused on running well and winning races,” Sellers said, “but to be up there with David Blankenship would be a big feather in my cap because in my eyes I will never be the driver he is. He was a guy I grew up watching. I was like ‘Man, that guy is smooth as silk.”

“We’ve just been able to do this for a long time and put together some really good results,” Sellers said.

" H.C. (Sellers’ brother and crew chief H.C. Sellers), a lot of the guys at Sellers Racing and I have put in a lot of days here at this race track. We’re just going to give it all we’ve got and see what happens.”

Sellers enters the season as the reigning NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion, the defending Virginia state champion and the reigning SBS champion.

He has won the last four SBS NASCAR track championships.

“There are always some young guns coming in that give us a fit year-in and year-out and there is always a new challenge every year,” Sellers said.

“We don’t take anything for granted. We work just as hard today as we did three years ago, if not harder because we put more pressure on ourselves to come back even stronger the next year.

It would have been very easy to sit idle all winter and just kind of fluff and buff our cars and come back this year and think we kind of had the bull by the horns. We sold one of our cars, built a new car, and we’re trying some different things trying to get to where we want to be.

“Last year we kept the same two cars we had and just developed our notebook and worked to make them better,” he said.

“This year we felt like there was some better things out there that we could do to make our cars a little better. We have the same motor combination, the same stuff for the most part, and are just trying to fine-tune it a little bit better. H.C. doesn’t sleep much at night for thinking about these cars. We’re constantly trying to get better.”

Saturday afternoon’s Danville Toyota 2022 Season-Opener racing program will be headlined by twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Sellers would like nothing more than to sweep Saturday’s Late Model Stock Car Division twinbill as his sponsor, Danville Toyota, is sponsoring South Boston Speedway’s season-opening NASCAR racing event.

“It would be very special to be in Victory Lane for the Danville Toyota race,” said Sellers.

“Danville Toyota has been with us a long time and there is nothing better than winning when they sponsor the race. They have been a good supporter of South Boston Speedway as well. I feel very fortunate to have them as a sponsor. It would be great to get a win.”

Dawson Brothers say they're ready for season opener

SOUTH BOSTON - South Boston Speedway’s Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division will have three brothers chasing checkered flags when the 2022 season kicks off with the Danville Toyota 2022 Season Opener Saturday.

Brothers, Drew Dawson, Justin Dawson, and Jared Dawson, all of Nathalie, are competing in the division this season, with two of them, Justin Dawson, and Jared Dawson, embarking on their rookie seasons in the division.

Drew Dawson returns to compete in the division in 2022 to chase the division title. Justin Dawson is moving up to the division from the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division ranks. Jared Dawson is also making the upward transition after having raced in both the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and the Hornets Division last season.

“I think the world of them wanting to race with me,” Drew Dawson said of his two brothers joining him to compete in the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division.

“It means a lot to me. I’m trying to help them and get them in the ballpark, just like Trey Crews helped me. I think it will be really exciting.”

Justin Dawson is thrilled to have the opportunity to move up and compete with his brothers.

“I’m excited, but I’m nervous at the same time,” Justin Dawson said.

“Racing my brothers is one the biggest things I’m nervous about. I know we will race each other clean, cleaner than some of the other competitors. If we get into each other, we already know it was an accident, that it was nothing we intentionally meant to do.”

Jared Dawson, like his brother, Justin, is moving up in the racing ranks this season. He, too, is looking forward to the season and having the opportunity to race with his brothers.

“I’m going to be happy to see how I do this season,” Jared Dawson said.

“It’s going to be difficult racing my brothers because you can’t run up to your brother like you can someone else. You’ve got to pass your brother cleanly, and if you wreck your brother there’s going to be consequences at the end of it.”

Drew Dawson heads into the 2022 season riding the wave of a successful 2021 season in which he finished third in the division point standings, just six points behind division champion Daniel Moss and four points behind division runner-up Jason Myers. He scored two wins and had 10 Top-Five finishes and 11 Top-10 finishes.

“We were really good last year,” Drew Dawson said.

“We feel pretty good coming off last year. Racing against Jason Myers and Daniel Moss last year helped me a whole lot. I learned more about the car every time I sat in the seat.

“We’re working really hard,” he said.

“I can’t thank my dad and Stephen Trickey enough. They have put a lot of hard work into all three of these cars. We will do some more homework and hopefully we can come home with the championship in 2022.”

Justin Dawson is making the step up to the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division ranks after having finished fourth in the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division points chase last season.

While he did not visit victory lane, he showed a good measure of consistency with five Top-Five finishes and finishing in the Top-10 in all 12 of his starts. Highlights of his 2021 season included three second-place finishes and being one of five drivers to lead laps in the division.

“I never got a win, but we had some speed,” Justin Dawson said.

“I enjoyed Pure Stock, but I felt like I was ready to get out of that class. For my first year (in Limited Sportsman) I just want to learn as much as possible. I’m not going to come out of the gate looking to qualify on the pole and win races. We’re just going to take baby steps. If we get a podium finish, we’ll be super stoked.”

Jared Dawson tackled the difficult task of competing in both the Hornets Division and Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, often competing in the two divisions on the same night.

He finished second in the Hornets Division title race, winning twice, scoring eight Top-Five finishes, and never finishing outside of the top-10.

In addition, he led the third most laps in the division. In the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division ranks he finished eighth in the points standings, scored four top-Five finishes, and finished in the top-10 in all eight of his starts.

“This whole year will be a learning experience for me,” Jared Dawson said.

“You’re jumping into an entirely different car, and you’ve got a lot to learn. We’re going to do the best we can with what we’ve got this year, and next year we’ll come out bigger and better.”

Editor's Note: Joe Chandler is the Director of Public Relations at South Boston Speedway.