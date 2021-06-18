 Skip to main content
YOUTH BASEBALL WINNERS
Farm Bureau Insurance has captured Franklin County Baseball Inc.'s spring 5-6 age division tournament championship. Team members are front row, from left: Asher Meeks, Leeam Negron, Colten Manning, Ashton Martin, Benny Myers and Allie Ward. Back row from left: Ryan Gillispie, Braxton Hosey, Maveryk Meador, Bryce Bowman, Colton Corns, Easton Perdue and Bentley Brown. Coach is Steven Gillispie. Sponsor is Kevin Ferrell. Not pictured: assistant coaches Brandon Brown and Wade Martin.

