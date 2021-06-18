Farm Bureau Insurance has captured Franklin County Baseball Inc.'s spring 5-6 age division tournament championship. Team members are front row, from left: Asher Meeks, Leeam Negron, Colten Manning, Ashton Martin, Benny Myers and Allie Ward. Back row from left: Ryan Gillispie, Braxton Hosey, Maveryk Meador, Bryce Bowman, Colton Corns, Easton Perdue and Bentley Brown. Coach is Steven Gillispie. Sponsor is Kevin Ferrell. Not pictured: assistant coaches Brandon Brown and Wade Martin.
YOUTH BASEBALL WINNERS
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN—Cosby rallied for all of its hits and all of its runs in the last of the fifth inning Friday for a 5-2 victory over Franklin County…
- Updated
MIDLOTHIAN — Taylor Norton tossed a no-hitter that featured six shut-out innings Tuesday to lead Cosby to a 5-1 victory over Franklin County i…
- Updated
ROANOKE - John Hatcher Ferguson posted his third straight score in the 60s Sunday and won the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men's champions…
- Updated
VIRGINIA BEACH—Three Franklin County outdoor track and field standouts won Class 6 Region A individual championships and a fourth claimed a be…
- Updated
Franklin County’s varsity softball team opens Class 6 Region A tournament play Wednesday at home against Thomas Dale, which competes in the mu…
- Updated
FERRUM—Seniors Cade Rouse and Jack Sheehan, both of whom played football for Ferrum College during a campaign that was pushed back to the spri…
- Updated
Franklin County skateboard enthusiasts will have the opportunity to display their skills at Go Skateboarding Day, Monday, June 21.
- Updated
CHESTERFIELD - The start time for today's Class 6 Region A baseball tournament quarterfinal-round game between Franklin County and Cosby has b…
FERRUM—Ferrum College’s men’s soccer team will be guided by a new head coach when the Panthers return to the field for their 2021 fall campaig…
CHESTERFIELD—Franklin County’s baseball team takes a nine-game winning streak into its Class 6 Region A quarterfinal-round contest today again…