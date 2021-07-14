Youth cheerleading clinic is set for July 26-27

FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominationsFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019. Ferrum is hosting team football campFERRUM—Ferrum College is hosting a team football camp Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22.

Cost of $225 includes room and board.

For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu .

Youth cheerleading clinic is set for July 26-27Franklin County Eagles Cheerleading is hosting and conducting a youth clinic Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 at the high school.

Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.