Youth cheerleading clinic is set for July 26-27

FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominationsFranklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019. Ferrum is hosting team football campFERRUM—Ferrum College is hosting a team football camp Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22.
Cost of $225 includes room and board.
For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu .
Youth cheerleading clinic is set for July 26-27Franklin County Eagles Cheerleading is hosting and conducting a youth clinic Monday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 27 at the high school.
Registration is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. each day.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts, jumps and more.
Each participant receives a prize for attending.
Parents or guardians must sign a permission form prior to the start of the clinic.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, 483-5332, or email Eagles head coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
Youth hoops camp begins July 19FERRUM—Ferrum College’s Basketball Camp is set for Monday, July 19 through Thursday, July 22.
Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Lunch will be provided daily in the college’s cafeteria.
Camp is for boys and girls ages 7-16.
Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Carson Long are the instructors.
The camp focuses on skill development, team building and ensuring that every participant has fun learning about the game of basketball.
Cost is $165.
Cost includes a Ferrum basketball t-shirt.
A $40 will be offered to Ferrum faculty and staff.
Registration ends Monday, July 19.
For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu .
Willow Creek golf winners are citedThe duo of Jay Prillaman and Marty Anderson captured top first-flight honors in Saturday’s Red/White/Blue golf tournament at Willow Creek Country Club.
Second-place in the flight went to the team of Steve Keener and Matt Thurman.
There was a tie for first place in the second flight between the tandems of Chris Stone and Steve Holley and Jerome Reynolds and Gary Thomas.
Tim Dudley and Brad Hearn won the third flight with Arnie Arrington and Steve Dillon taking second.
Terry Brewester and Bart Carlesco won the fourth flight with Michael Moorman and Shawn Chalupnik placing second.
Winners in the Closest to the Pin competitions were Mark Hudson (hole No. 4) and Seth Sigmon (hole No. 8).
Willow Creek’s next event is its Mixed Couples tournament, Sunday, July 18.
Tee time is 2 p.m.