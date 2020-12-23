Youth is served in Johnny CASA 5K

In Saturday’s 15th annual Johnny CASA 5K, youth was served.

The top three place winners came from the two youngest men’s age divisions.

Edward Williams, 15 and a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke, claimed the men’s overall championship in 17:51.95.

Williams bested Kyle Roach (18:19.75), 14 of Ferrum, and Jonah Bowman (18:35.53), 12 of Callaway, both of whom are in Franklin County’s program.

Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger women’s divisions: race winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13), 11 of Ferrum, and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48), 15 of Callaway, who claimed second.

Frances Wymbs, 42 of Athens, came in third in the women’s 5K (3.1 miles) in 23:33.34.

Bowman is a former race champion—she won the women’s 5K in 2018—the year her father, Kevin, captured the men’s overall crown.

This year’s race was staged on a course at Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the runners starting in groups based on potential finishing time.

It was contested under clear, sunny morning skies with temperatures in the 30s.

Forty-nine competitors posted finishing times.