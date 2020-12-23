Youth is served in Johnny CASA 5K

In Saturday’s 15th annual Johnny CASA 5K, youth was served.
The top three place winners came from the two youngest men’s age divisions.
Edward Williams, 15 and a distance runner for Patrick Henry-Roanoke, claimed the men’s overall championship in 17:51.95.
Williams bested Kyle Roach (18:19.75), 14 of Ferrum, and Jonah Bowman (18:35.53), 12 of Callaway, both of whom are in Franklin County’s program.
Also, the top two female finishers came from two of the younger women’s divisions: race winner Caitlyn Roach (21:00.13), 11 of Ferrum, and Julianne Bowman (21:00.48), 15 of Callaway, who claimed second.
Frances Wymbs, 42 of Athens, came in third in the women’s 5K (3.1 miles) in 23:33.34.
Bowman is a former race champion—she won the women’s 5K in 2018—the year her father, Kevin, captured the men’s overall crown.
This year’s race was staged on a course at Benjamin Franklin Middle School with the runners starting in groups based on potential finishing time.
It was contested under clear, sunny morning skies with temperatures in the 30s.
Forty-nine competitors posted finishing times.
Williams was the only runner to break the 18-minute mark.
Each of the top five runners broke the 19-minute mark and each of the top eight finishers broke the 20-minute mark.
Williams, Roach and Bowman each bettered a six-minute mile pace.
R.J. Scott ( 18:58.62) of Bassett claimed top laurels in the men’s masters division and Pam Rickard (24:07.20) of Rocky Mount, a past women’s overall champion in the 5-Miller (2015), was the female masters winner.
Champions in 23 age groups were crowned.
Those winners were Sutton Lang (female 8 and younger, 36:30.83); Ethan Furrow (male 9-12, 32:49.26); Leighton Lang (female 9-12, 28:08.59); Josh Mills (male 13-17, 20:05.50); Tamia Holland (female 13-17, 43:54.79); David Nguyen (male 18-22, 21:13.95); Tyree Ellison (male 23-29, 23:25.04); and Robert Walkiewicz (male 30-34, 18:50.56).
Also, Matthew Dittler (male 35-39, 19:00.23); Wendy Harman (female 35-39, 26:56.69); Kevin Bowman (male 40-44, 21:01.18); Julie Arrington (female, 26:04.97); Scott Harrison (male 45-49, 20:42.89); Tammy Mullins (female 45-49, 29:37.76); Tim Miles (male 5054, 30:48.46); and Jennifer Nolen (female 50-54, 36:58.66).
Also, Rob Prom (male 55-59, 23:47.84); Sharon Scott (female 55-59, 31:48.57); Ricky Scott (male 60-64, 24:09.43); Lisa Faist (female 60-64, 25:23.72); Felix Lopez (male 65-69, 23:57.69); Annie Kohinke (female 65-69, 29:10.63); and Harold Ingram (male 70 and older, 27:52.25).
Proceeds from the race benefit the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center (CASA) in Rocky Mount.
Established in August 2001, the Southern Virginia Child Advocacy Center provided a comprehensive interdisciplinary response to children impacted by the immediate and long-term trauma associated with abuse and neglect.