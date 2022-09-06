Youth lacrosse practice begins this month

SIX-MILE POST - Franklin County’s boys and girls youth club lacrosse teams begin preseason practice this month.

The boys teams are holding practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 6 through Oct. 13th at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Pads and equipment are available to borrow.

Participants should bring mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

The girls teams are holding open field practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 13 through Oct. 27 at Waid Rereation Area and Sports Complex from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Some equipment is available to borrow.

Participants should bring a lacrosse stick, goggles, mouth guard cleats and a water bottle.

Registration is required for these programs at playfranklincounty.com .

Deadline to register is Thursday (Sept. 1).

For information on the boys program, contact Mindy at fclaxclub@gmail.com .

For information on the girls program, contact Amy Dwyer at coachamy.fclax@gmail.com .

Also information can be obtained at facebook.com/fclaxclub .

The Franklin County Lacrosse Club, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to organizing, developing and promoting lacrosse in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

Baseball benefit golf tournament is set

HARDY -The fifth annual Franklin County High School Baseball Booster Club golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Copper Cove Golf Club.

Shot-gun start is 1 p.m.

Lunch will be served beginning at noon.

Format is four-player Captain’s Choice.

Entry fee is $300.

Entry fee includes cart and green fees, lunch, prizes for top finishers, closest to the pin, longest drive and longest putt.

Two mulligans and opne red tee can be purchased for $15 per player.

It is asked that checks be made to FCHS Baseball Club, P.O. Box 631, Rocky Mount, VA, 24151.

Team captain’s name and team captain’s mailing address, email address and phone number are need.

Email entry form to cihylton34@gmail.com .

Venmo (@EaglesBaseball-BoosterClub) and Paylpal (@FCHSBaseball) are accepted forms of payment.

Call Chris with any questions, (540)-493-3344.

Nania is hired as interim baseball coach at P&HCC

MARTINSVILLE - Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) has named Brandon Nania interim head baseball coach, college athletics officials said in a prepared statement Monday.

Nania replaces Cody Ellis, who stepped down to pursue other opportunities, officials said.

Nania helped guide the Patriots to 82 wins, one National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region X championship and one NJCAA World Series appearance since becoming the team’s lead assistant coach in 2020.

“I’m thankful first and foremost to Coach Ellis for giving me the opportunity to join his staff three years ago. He’s been such an incredible mentor and an even better friend,’’ Nania said.

“Now, it’s my turn to provide the same opportunities for this group of young men and future Pats baseball recruits.’’

During his playing career with the Patriots, Nania was a two-time All-Region X performer and a part of the All-Defensive team.

Also, he holds numerous offensive records including single-season RBIs (60), career RBIs (117), career doubles (42) and career home runs (16).

Following his two-year career, Nania transferred to NCAA Division II Winston-Salem (N.C.) State University where he received a bachelor of science in physical education and youth development.

“We are very excited to have Brandon Nania lead the Pats baseball program,’’ said P&HCC Athletic Director and Assistant Vice President for Student Engagement and Inclusion Brian Henderson.

“This isn’t just another job for him, this is Coach Nania’s PHamily.’’

“I am 100 percent sure he will give his all as head coach just as he did as a former player here,’’ Henderson said.

Nania has steered the Martinsville Mustangs, the city’s franchise in Coastal Plain League, each of the past two seasons (2021, 2022) as head coach.

“I’m truly humbled and incredibly excited to carry on the winning tradition and to continue developing young men here at Patrick & Henry Community College.

Chamber tournament is set for Oct. 14

HUDDLESTON - Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is banking on the popularity of its long-standing summer golf tournament with the addition of a fall tournament in October.

The organization’s first fall tournament is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at Mariners Landing Golf and Country Club.

Sponsorships and player registrations are being accepted.

Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice with an afternoon shot-gun start.

Participants are served lunch and have access to the driving range and putting green.

A variety of prizes and awards are presented following play.

For information or to register, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-fall-classic-golf-tournament or contact Erin Stanley, (540) 721-1203 or estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com .

Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22

MONETA - Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.

Register online at runsignup.com .

For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .

Holy Strokes golf winners are cited

MONETA - The quartet of Mike Lamont, Andrew Lamont, Jeffrey Manning and John Laughlin captured the first-flight championship of the 33rd annual Holy Strokes golf tournament contested in June at The Waterfront Country Club.

Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta stages the tournament.

Smith Mountain Lake charities benefited from the proceeds.

The winning team carded a 17-under 54 net score.

The foursome of Ray Traen, Tim Kaufman, Al Fuzi and Mike Karabin won the second-flight title with a 9-under 62 net score.

Eighty-four golfers competed.

Closest to the pin winners were Chuck Olsick (hole No. 4), Pat Parcells (hole Nos. 8 and 13) and Nick Burakow (hole No. 17).

Longest Drive winners were Ann Long, Alex Fauldz and Chuck Olsick.