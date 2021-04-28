Youth rises to the top in Chug for the Jug

When the Chug for the Jug 5K was staged in 2018, Andrew Parkins of Salem came up seconds short in pursuit of victory.

The race, sponsored and staged by the Crooked Road Running Club, returned to the local calendar Saturday morning and Parkins navigated his way to victory lane.

But, Parkins was challenged by a pair of Franklin County youth runners, both of whom may one day surpass and exceed him on the course and in all his accolades.

Parkins. 36, won the men’s overall title in 18:14.12.

Parker Chapman, 16, crossed the finish line in second in 18:28.03 and Kyle Roach, 14, took third in 18:55.05.

Of the top 10 finishers. seven were teenagers ranging from age 13 to 18.

David Kiser, at age 40, was the elder of the top 10—one year older than Matthew Dittler. The two competitors finished seven and eighth in 20:29.39 and 21:24.20.

Seventy-nine runners posted finishing times.

Young runners were featured in the women’s overall division as Caitlyn Roach, 12, claimed championship accolades in 22:28.79 and Julianne Bowman, 15, finished second in 23:02.24. Emily Jamison was third in 24:55.65.