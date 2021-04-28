Youth rises to the top in Chug for the Jug

When the Chug for the Jug 5K was staged in 2018, Andrew Parkins of Salem came up seconds short in pursuit of victory.
The race, sponsored and staged by the Crooked Road Running Club, returned to the local calendar Saturday morning and Parkins navigated his way to victory lane.
But, Parkins was challenged by a pair of Franklin County youth runners, both of whom may one day surpass and exceed him on the course and in all his accolades.
Parkins. 36, won the men’s overall title in 18:14.12.
Parker Chapman, 16, crossed the finish line in second in 18:28.03 and Kyle Roach, 14, took third in 18:55.05.
Of the top 10 finishers. seven were teenagers ranging from age 13 to 18.
David Kiser, at age 40, was the elder of the top 10—one year older than Matthew Dittler. The two competitors finished seven and eighth in 20:29.39 and 21:24.20.
Seventy-nine runners posted finishing times.
Young runners were featured in the women’s overall division as Caitlyn Roach, 12, claimed championship accolades in 22:28.79 and Julianne Bowman, 15, finished second in 23:02.24. Emily Jamison was third in 24:55.65.
The top three female finishers hail from Franklin County.
Roach is the youngest overall race winner in the history of the event, and could be the youngest overall victor of all races staged in Franklin County.
Roach competed in high school cross country meets this past season as an unattached runner and posted top 10 finishes.
Kiser of Rocky Mount won the men’s master’s championship for runners 40 and older and Frances Wymbs (25:40.03) of Athens claimed the women’s maters crown.
Age group winners were Lucas King (male 12 and younger, 23:24.46); Grace Grider (female 12 and younger, 32:57.38); Jonah Bowman (male 13-17, 19:00.51); Natalie Davis (female 13-17, 25:21.08); Ethan Ellis (male 18-22, 21:30.44); Valentina Genova (female 18-22, 35:13.33); Travis Morris (male 23-29, 28:06.70); and Mecarra Gray (female 23-29, 55:58.65).
Also, Justin Bower (male 30-34, 25:52.76); Matthew Dittler (male 35-39, 21:24.20); Jennifer Peters (female 35-39, 53:17.94); Matt Kirwan (male 40-44, 22:18.27); Michelle Lyons (female 40-44, 31:07.92); Scott Harrison (male 45-49, 22:20.38); Lavera Genova (female 45-49, 31:21.93); Glen Dalton (male 50-54, 27:38.22); and Terri Hudson (female, 50-54, 32:00.82).
Also, Eric Miller (male 55-59, 26:40.80); Carol Howard (female 55-59, 32:22.90); H.T. Page (male 60-64, 24:08.13); Layne Ferguson (female 60-64, 28:58.29); Randy Cooper (male 65-69, 29:36.78); and Harold Ingram (male 75 and older, 29:29:15).