Youth wrestling plans a November return

Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club starts its upcoming season with a parents' meeting, Saturday, Nov. 7.
Topics for discussion are equipment needed, practices and tournaments.
Coaches will contact participants with meeting details.
Wrestling is a co-ed program open to ages 5-14.
Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in November.
Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 2. Fee is $15.
Late registration is from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30 with a fee of $15.
Registration fee is refundable until the deadline. If sport is canceled because of COVID-19 prior to Dec. 31, a refund of the fee will be given.
For information, contact Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club President Steven Leftwich by email: sleftwich10@gmail.com or call, (540) 676-1130.
