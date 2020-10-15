 Skip to main content
Youth wrestling plans a November return
Youth wrestling plans a November return

Youth wrestling plans a November return

Wrestling is a staple of Franklin County's youth sports program.

 Photo by STEVEN MARSH

Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club starts its upcoming season with a parents' meeting, Saturday, Nov. 7.

Topics for discussion are equipment needed, practices and tournaments.

Coaches will contact participants with meeting details.

Wrestling is a co-ed program open to ages 5-14.

Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in November.

Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 2. Fee is $15.

Late registration is from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30 with a fee of $15.

Registration fee is refundable until the deadline. If sport is canceled because of COVID-19 prior to Dec. 31, a refund of the fee will be given.

For information, contact Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club President Steven Leftwich by email: sleftwich10@gmail.com or call, (540) 676-1130.

