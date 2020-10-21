Youth wrestling plans a November return

Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club starts its upcoming season with a parents’ meeting, Saturday, Nov. 7.
Topics for discussion are equipment needed, practices and tournaments.
Coaches will contact participants with meeting details.
Wrestling is a co-ed program open to ages 5-14.
Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in November.
Registration deadline is Monday, Nov. 2. Fee is $15.
Late registration is from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30 with a fee of $15.
Registration fee is refundable until the deadline. If sport is canceled because of COVID-19 prior to Dec. 31, a refund of the fee will be given.
For information, contact Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club President Steven Leftwich by email: sleftwich10@gmail.com or call, (540) 676-1130.
Ferrum football schedules Homecoming golf tournament
TROUTVILLE — Ferrum College’s football program has scheduled its Homecoming golf tournament for Friday at the Botetourt Golf & Swim Club.
Shot-gun start is 1 p.m. with lunch starting at noon.
Cost is $100 per player or $400 per four-player team.
Also, the tournament is a celebration of the induction of Panthers assistant coach Bobby James into Ferrum’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.
James, an alumnus of the college, has served as an assistant coach under five Ferrum head coaches: Hank Norton, Dave Davis, David Harper, Rob Grande and Cleive Adams.
It is asked that checks be made payable and mailed to Ferrum Football, Ferrum College, Attention: Cleive Adams, 590 Ferrum Mountain Rd, Ferrum, Va. 24088.
For information, call Tater Benson (540)3537173 or contact him by email:Tbenson@mkbrealtors.com.
Franklin County cheerleading tryouts are set for November
Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.
Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.
On Nov. 2, and Nov. 9, tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.
On Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.
There will be no virtual tryouts.
Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.
Tryout packets are available through the high school athletic department.
Open conditioning to prepare for tryouts is scheduled on Mondays during October from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Hawkins Gym.
For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.
Fourth annual Harvest Hustle takes starter’s gun in November
COVINGTON — Boys Home of Virginia is hosting and staging its fall fundraising event — the Harvest Hustle — on Saturday, Nov. 7.
Three races comprise the event: a 5K (3.1 miles), a 10K (6.2 miles) and a half marathon (13.1 miles).
“Last year, we doubled our total racers and met our fundraising goals. Hopefully, this year will be just as wonderful,’’ race official Melinda Nichols said in a prepared statement announcing the race.
Nichols said there will be a few changes this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We will be handling registration differently, there will be staggered race starts, and everything will be well spaced out with plenty of hand sanitizer available,’’ Nichols said.
“Volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks. We will be doing everything we can to make this a safe and worry-free experience for everyone. More detailed information will be sent to registered racers close to the event,’’ Nichols said.
All three races will begin and end at the Intervale Trailhead of the Jackson River Scenic Trail in Covington.
The event will offer aid stations along the race routes with mini pre-packaged water bottles and Gatorades available.
T-shirts and participation medals will be available for all runners, as well as individual pre-packaged snacks and drinks before and after the race.
Awards for each race will be presented approximately 30 minutes after the top three men and women racers cross the finish line.
Top finishers in the male and female overall categories and the top three male and female age group finishers receive awards.
There are seven age group categories: 11-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and older.
Registration for the 5K is $20, for the 10K is $25 and for the half-marathon is $50.
Youth 10 and younger are invited tom run the 5K and 10K for free, and discounts are available to running clubs and teams.
To register or for information, call Nichols (540) 965-7707 or visit www.runforboyshome.org .
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!