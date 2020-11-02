Youth wrestling season begins this month

Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club starts its upcoming season with a parents’ meeting, Saturday, Nov. 7.
Topics for discussion are equipment needed, practices and tournaments.
Coaches will contact participants with meeting details.
Wrestling is a co-ed program open to ages 5-14.
Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in November.
Late registration is from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30 with a fee of $15.
Registration fee is refundable until the deadline. If sport is canceled because of COVID-19 prior to Dec. 31, a refund of the fee will be given.
For information, contact Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club President Steven Leftwich by email: sleftwich10@gmail.com or call, (540) 676-1130.
Franklin County cheerleading tryouts continue Thursday
Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.
Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.
On Nov. 9, a second day of tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.
On Thursday and Friday, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.
There will be no virtual tryouts.
Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.
For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.
