Youth wrestling season begins this month

Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.

On Nov. 9, a second day of tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.

On Thursday and Friday, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.

There will be no virtual tryouts.

Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.

For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.