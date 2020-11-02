 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Youth wrestling season begins this month
0 comments

Youth wrestling season begins this month

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Youth wrestling season begins this month

Cheerleading tryouts continue this week at Franklin County High School.

 PHOTO BY STEVEN MARSH

Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club starts its upcoming season with a parents’ meeting, Saturday, Nov. 7.

Topics for discussion are equipment needed, practices and tournaments.

Coaches will contact participants with meeting details.

Wrestling is a co-ed program open to ages 5-14.

Practices are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning in November.

Late registration is from Tuesday, Nov. 3 to Monday, Nov. 30 with a fee of $15.

Registration fee is refundable until the deadline. If sport is canceled because of COVID-19 prior to Dec. 31, a refund of the fee will be given.

For information, contact Franklin County Youth Wrestling Club President Steven Leftwich by email: sleftwich10@gmail.com or call, (540) 676-1130.

Franklin County cheerleading tryouts continue Thursday

Tryouts for Franklin County’s 2020-2021 junior varsity and varsity sideline cheerleading squads and Benjamin Franklin Middle School’s cheerleading team are scheduled for four days in early November.

Tryouts are slated for 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium with the following schedule in use.

On Nov. 9, a second day of tryouts for Group A students and all virtual students with last names that begin with A through L will be conducted.

On Thursday and Friday, tryouts for Group B students and all virtual students with last names that begin with M through Z will be conducted.

There will be no virtual tryouts.

Any student enrolled at FCHS or BFMS is eligible to try out and he or she must have a physical form on file with the athletic department in order to participate.

For information, contact FCHS head varsity coach Marsha Lopez (540) 483-5332.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Piedmont Farewell
Sports News

Piedmont Farewell

With its win on Senior Night Friday, Franklin County ends its tenure in the Piedmont District, a term that began with statewide district reali…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics