A state board recently recommended that Roanoke and other nearby localities receive over $750,000 through national opioid settlement payments. Another $3.3 million was recommended for the New River Valley.

The Virginia Opioid Abatement Authority, or OAA, said in a press release last week that it had voted to recommend “more than $23 million in awards to 76 Virginia cities and counties.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares announced the final approval of a $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s major pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufactures in February 2022. Additional settlement announcements followed throughout the year.

The national settlements from various prescription opioid manufacturers and distributors “are expected to continue for at least 16 more years and will exceed $1 billion in total funding,” the OAA said.

In 2021, the General Assembly established the OAA “to oversee the distribution of 55% of Virginia’s total settlement funds,” the authority said. “Of the remainder, 30% is distributed directly to cities and counties, and the remaining 15% to the commonwealth.”

On June 23, the OAA’s board of directors will hear public comments during a virtual meeting before voting on the recommended grant awards. The OAA made two recommendations for the Roanoke Valley, including more than $250,000 specifically for the city of Roanoke.

Those grant funds would be spent on adverse childhood experiences training, a peer recovery specialist for the city sheriff’s office, naloxone training for fire and EMS personnel, a marketing campaign for a recovery support hotline and drug testing equipment for prevention and harm reduction efforts.

For both the city and Roanoke County, the OAA also recommended a $500,000 award “to support and expand” the Roanoke Valley Collective Response Recovery System.

The OAA recommended over $3.3 million for a New River Valley “cooperative partnership,” which includes the counties of Montgomery, Giles, Floyd and Pulaski, plus the city of Radford.

The grant would provide funding for the New River Valley Ecosystem of Recovery to expand its in-patient and mobile treatment abilities, its trauma-informed care and its recovery court program, the OAA said. The money would also be used to supply medication, enhance transportation, train law enforcement and run prevention programs.

The southwest region of Virginia is home to localities that have, in recent years, presented some of the highest overdose rates statewide. In 2021, Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem collectively reported about 60 opioid overdoses per 10,000 emergency department visits, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

That same year, only four other Virginia localities, including two in the southwest region, reported more. Richmond reported about 61, Bland County about 63, Portsmouth about 64 and Patrick County about 66.

Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem are seeing slightly lower overdose rates this year, according to the health department’s most recent data report. Each month from January to May, the area reported an average of about 50 opioid overdoses per 10,000 emergency department visits.