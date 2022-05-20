Steel drum band performance to benefit SML Center

Details on the May 21 family concert benefiting the SML Center’s “Grand Plan” to purchase the vacant Grand Furniture showroom at Westlake and convert it to a center for arts, education, entertainment and private events, indicate just what a toe-tapping family music extravaganza is being planned.

“Over 40 musicians will perform,” said Steel Drum “Pan Daddy” Richard Rudolph, “including two steel drum bands supported by percussion, jazz and bass guitars, ukulele strummers plus accordionists for the polkas. SML’s Marimba Band will also perform....you don’t want to miss their upbeat rhythmic renditions.”

The show is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on May 21, so as not to conflict with other plans families may have for that evening. Tickets at the door at EastLake Community Church are $12 for adults and $6 for kids under 13. All ticket proceeds and donations will benefit the up-coming capital fund drive for the proposed SML Center for education, entertainment, events, community connection and business development venue.

“It’s quite fitting that a bevy of local musicians would entertain to help create a venue where performing arts can thrive at the Lake,” said band director Rudolph, who is hoping to relocate the “Pan yard” where the bands practice to the proposed SML Center.

“And the facility will accommodate programming far beyond arts performances,” added Vicki Gardner, former SML Regional Chamber of Commerce executive director who now serves as the board chair of the 501c3 corporation seeking to own and operate the SML Center. “In addition to a performance hall for audiences of up to 400—plus-performance supporting spaces for rehearsals, costumes, etc.—the building will have classrooms for youth arts education and life-long learning for members of the SML Community; “work-away-from-home” office spaces, display areas for art/photo shows and visitor information, informal gathering spaces and more.

Concert-goers will have an opportunity to see preliminary renderings of the planned spaces and learn more about how they can help make the Smith Mountain Lake Center become a reality. Note that concert location is EastLake Community Church at 1201 Timberwood Lane in Moneta.

— Submitted by Jerry Hale