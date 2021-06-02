Stuart teenager shot in the head in Collinsville

A Stuart teenager with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was found in Collinsville at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

The Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call about a shooting on S & L Court in Collinsville. Deputies were nearby and arrived on the scene two minutes after the call came in, a release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office stated.

Mason Wasoski, 19, of Stuart was found inside his vehicle suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head, the release stated.

Wasoski was airlifted to Roanoke for treatment of life-threatening injuries. It was unclear to which hospital Wasoski was taken.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is processing the scene and actively following leads in the case, the release stated.

“This is a criminal investigation,” HCSO Capt. Wayne Davis said. “We are currently seeking the help of the public with any information they may be able to provide.”

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 276-632-7463. The Crimestoppers program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to the crime. The amount of the reward is determined by the substance of the information provided.