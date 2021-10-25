 Skip to main content
Students learn difference between facts and opinions

Ms. Walker's fourth grade reading class at Lee M. Waid Elementary had a "snowball fight" on Oct. 22 while learning the difference between facts and opinions. The students were given facts and opinions in the form of a "snowball" and then they threw them up into the air and made it snow. They then opened up their papers to reveal whether they had a fact or an opinion. The papers were then sorted into the fact or opinion bins. 

