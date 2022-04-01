 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teachers of the Year announced

  • 0

Franklin County Public Schools has announced the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year for each school in the division. The annual Educator’s Banquet is scheduled for April 7. The division teacher of the year will be named at that time.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

Speedway cancels Saturday matinee

CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials …