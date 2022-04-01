Teachers of the Year announced Staff report Apr 1, 2022 51 min ago 0 1 of 18 Boones Mill Elementary School's Brandy Bryant Submitted Photo Burnt Chimney Elementary School's Chinah Jewell Submitted Photo Boones Mill Elementary School's Brandy Bryant Submitted Photo Dudley Elementary School's Laura Angle Submitted Photo Benjamin Franklin Middle School - East's Jennifer Hatch Submitted Photo Franklin County High School's Erin Anderson Submitted Photo Franklin County High School's Prentice Sargeant Submitted Photo Ferrum Elementary School's Jennifer Saleeba Submitted Photo Lee M. Waid Elementary School's Rachel Persiani Submitted Photo Rocky Mount Elementary School's Kara Padgett Submitted Photo Franklin County High School's Mary Hannah Wheeler Submitted Photo Sontag Elementary School's Emily Treadway Submitted Photo The Gereau Center's Melissa Bailey Submitted Photo Benjamin Franklin Middle School - West's Shana Clemons Submitted Photo Glade Hill Elementary School's Megan Hosmer Submitted Photo Henry Elementary School's Ashli Johansson Submitted Photo Snow Creek Elementary School's Leeanne Oakes Submitted Photo Windy Gap Elementary School's Ashley Grice Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Staff report Franklin County Public Schools has announced the 2022-23 Teachers of the Year for each school in the division. The annual Educator’s Banquet is scheduled for April 7. The division teacher of the year will be named at that time. 0 comments Tags Teacher Year Public School School Education Banquet Educator Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Pasley's play propels Eagles past William Byrd Maybe, Franklin County freshman Lawson Pasley is out to prove a point—that in high school varsity baseball, freshman are sometimes seen and heard. 6 Bedroom Home in Roanoke - $85,000 Investors special! This HUGE 6 bedroom 2 bath home located in SW is ready for a complete make over! Sold AS IS. Bring ALL offers! Please use e… Redistricting impacts Franklin County on the state and federal levels Although they were out of Franklin County’s hands, the biggest redistricting changes affecting the county have to do with efforts at the feder… Franklin County drivers still feeling pain at the pump The cost of gas is still relatively high, but drivers fueling up in Rocky Mount have probably noticed prices starting to come down in the last… Speedway cancels Saturday matinee CALLAWAY - Saturday's race at Franklin County Speedway has been canceled because of expected low temperatures and high winds, track officials … Tractor Day returns after two year hiatus Amanda Roberts woke up at 5 a.m. on Friday to drive her family’s John Deere 7830 tractor from Callaway to the parking lot of Roses Discount St… Run organized to remember Miracle Flint A Boones Mill family’s heartache is being turned into hope through a 5K run and a new partnership with the Donna Sink Pediatric Fund. Eagles jayvees open Blue Ridge play with win Franklin County scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led from wire-to-wire in defeating William Byrd, 5-1, in a Blue Ridge … Produce vouchers being offered The Franklin County Office of Aging is offering produce vouchers for use at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market. Boones Mill releases Honor Roll, Principal's List Boones Mill Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the third nine weeks of the 2021-22 school year.