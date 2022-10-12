The Inn at Maggodee Creek rooted in past

A Boones Mill native has uncovered a log cabin while renovating his childhood home.

Danny Poff grew up in a big farmhouse along Maggodee Creek about a mile from Boones Mill. He and his wife, Rhonda Poff, came into possession of the property following his mother's death in February. The Poffs' initial goal for the property was to renovate it and turn it into an AirBnB and wedding venue.

They discovered the log cabin over the summer, during renovations.

"We were moving right along, putting up sheet rock, getting things cleaned out of the house. ... The electrician ... cut a hole in the sheet rock, through the wallpaper, plaster and beadboard ... and we were shocked to see logs," Rhonda said.

The logs were covered in some kind of whitewash or white paint, and stuck in between each log were rocks and mud.

"After we saw there were logs in that room we went to the next room," Rhonda said.

More logs behind the wall.

Danny took a hammer to each wall to see how far the logs went, eventually working his way upstairs to the second level where he and Rhonda pulled back beadboard to reveal more logs.

At that point, Rhonda and Danny sent pictures to their friends, Chuck and Cathy Angier, who were helping the Poffs DIY some of the renovation. The Angiers already had an AirBnB of their own and had encouraged the Poffs to renovate the house and turn it into an AirBnB. They had also recently restored a log cabin in Pittsylvania County, and put the Poffs in touch with Wally Young at Log Home Medics.

"He comes over and he says to ... get it all off -- take it all off the ceiling, rafters, everything -- and see what we've got," Rhonda said.

At that point, the Poffs took a step back to reassess; new sheet rock was supposed to go up once the electrician was finished, but now they were headed into unknown territory.

"At the same time we ... watch a lot of Barnwood Builders so we were super excited. ... I said, 'Are you guys in it with us?' to Chuck and Cathy Angier. And they said, 'Yup -- in it with you until the end.' ... So we decided to go for it," Rhonda said.

As they went, the log cabin at the center of Danny's childhood home began to take shape. The original structure was a one room log cabin with a loft area above. At some point, the rest of the house was added on.

Spaces for doors and windows were cut into the original log walls, which were then covered up. A wall was added in the middle of the big cabin room on the lower level, splitting it into two rooms. The roof of the cabin's four walls were extended upward, the loft becoming the floor of the building's second story. More rooms were added, creating the rest of the house as it currently stands.

The Poffs bought the property from the Ray family in 1949. Before that, the Wright family owned it.

"The deed on the house says 1906. ... We're assuming that's when the owners of the property, which was the Wrights at the time, built [the rest of the house] around this log cabin, or maybe it had been before that," Rhonda said.

The Poffs think the log cabin may have been built by George Wright, possibly the first Boones Mill postmaster, who died in 1847.

"We've heard that the first Boones Mill post office was on this property. That was in 1828," Rhonda said.

And they believe a C.H. Wright may have been responsible for the additions.

"We know that a C.H. Wright owned it between 1906 and 1912 and we think C.H. Wright is the one that put the rest of the house together because, when we started pulling boards off, his name was on the back of the boards," Rhonda said.

It's difficult to see anything different about the house from outside, but some of the home's interior quirks make more sense now.

"We always thought it was two houses put together but we didn't know," Rhonda said.

The base of an errant chimney sticking up from the house was discovered in the wall that had split up the big log cabin room. Encased in the same wall was a staircase to nowhere. Danny's mother had used it as a closet storage space, but they now believe it may have once accessed the log cabin loft or second floor.

The log cabin discovery derailed the renovation a little bit, but the Poffs' overall plans have not changed.

"We are going to open up an AirBnB. We're hoping to do that in the spring of next year (2023). We'd hoped to have it already done now but we ran into a good problem. ... We're hoping to have an event or wedding venue, definitely, as well," Rhonda said.

The renovation will aim to showcase the log cabin parts of the house, rather than covering them back up.

Any interested parties can keep track of the renovation progress on Facebook at facebook.com/TheInnatMaggodeeCreek.