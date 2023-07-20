SALEM—The Salem Red Sox and theSalem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame are sponsoring “The Last Inning’’ Senior Games at Salem Memorial Ballpark Saturday.

A doubleheader—two, seven-inning games—is set for 4 p.m.

Between the two games, the Hall of Fame will recognize the finalists and the 2023 winner of the Ray Bellamy Award, which honors the Player of the Year in the HOF’s seven-county region.

Also two scholarships in memory of two of the HOF’s founding members, Posey Oyler and Kelvin Bowles, will be presented.

Bowles, who died in 2022, was a charter member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, serving for more than 30 years.

Bowles owned the Salem franchise in the Carolina League for 21 years and was a professional scout for several major-league teams.

Former Franklin County star Preston Crowl, a Virginia Tech signee, is the recipient of the Bowles Scholarship and he is a finalist for the Bellamy Award for the second year in a row.

Other finalists are Heath Andrews of James River, Jesse Brown of Staunton River, Trey Lundy of Cave Spring, Mason Self of Christiansburg and Breckin Nace of Jefferson Forest.

There is no admission fee.

Concessions will be sold.