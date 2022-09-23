Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
ROANOKE - Lord Botetourt posted one counting score in the 60s, one in the 70s and two in the low 80s Monday to claim its fourth straight Blue …
For four days, Franklin County residents enjoyed the return of the agricultural fair after a COVID-19-induced hiatus.
The Franklin County School Board unanimously has selected Moseley Architects to design a Career and Technical Education facility for Franklin …
Individual taxpayers will receive up to $250 and couples filing jointly will receive $500.
Franklin County tallied 27 points in the first and fourth quarters Friday for a 40-0 non-district, shut-out football victory over Magna Vista …
Octavius Z. Cooke, 25, of Rocky Mount was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday on 10 Street NW, city police said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning to Moscow, declaring that "history will put everything in its place" as Ukrainian troops swept through the northeastern region of Kharkiv.
Incumbent Steven Angle and challenger C. Holland Perdue III will appear on the ballot for the Rocky Mount mayoral election in November.
SONTAG—After a two-year absence, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair returns today (Wednesday, Sept. 14) and runs through Saturday, Sept. 17…
If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase will cost an average residential customer about $20 per month.