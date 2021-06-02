Theresa Pup 3
WIRTZ — The Rev. Joe Dillon, pastor of Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, leads his parishioners for the last time Sunday as a full-time minister.
SONTAG — For the second year in a row, September will not be Fair Month in Franklin County.
Franklin and Pittsylvania counties recently agreed to a temporary pause in negotiations concerning the response area for the Cool Branch Volun…
High-speed internet is finally arriving in several underserved areas of Franklin County. Briscnet recently began providing service from a fixe…
Franklin County High School is conducting a a first legacy brick fundraiser with proceeds to benefit the Eagles athletics program.
When Sherry Scott was younger and she was asked that age-old question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” her answer was to be a lawyer.
VINTON—Blue Ridge District and long-time baseball foes Franklin County and William Byrd have battled on the diamond twice this season in mirro…
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in April (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the …
Gerald Lynn “Peanut’’ Hall, a popular teacher at Franklin County High School and a former, long-time Eagles assistant baseball coach, died Sun…
This cements an agreement on the principle issues that will allow the county to absorb the city at a date not yet set.