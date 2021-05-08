Tiger
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
Lance, domestic short hair
Later this summer, Harbor Freight Tools will be opening its 33rd store in Virginia and its first in Franklin County, according to company officials.
Kelly Dunbar, a second grade teacher at Lee M. Waid Elementary School has been named Franklin County’s Teacher of the Year for the 2021-22 sch…
Forrest Christopher Fielder was indicted Monday in Franklin County on charges including first-degree murder, abduction, malicious wounding, burglary and three gun offenses.
Emma and Bill Parcell were among the dozens of residents who turned out to celebrate the official opening of the Ferrum Pedestrian Bridge alon…
After an hour of prayer, songs and speeches, more than 50 people observed a moment of silence for 9 minutes and 29 seconds at Mary Elizabeth P…
- Updated
More than 50 people attended a peace vigil organized by Black Lives Matter of Franklin County at Mary Elizabeth Park in Rocky Mount on Sunday …
CALLAWAY—NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Bobby Labonte, a past champion in the Cup and Xfinity series, has transitioned to the SMART Modified Tour …
- Updated
FERRUM — Abe Naff’s pursuit of a legal remedy with regards to his firing as Ferrum College’s Director of Athletics has sustained a setback at …