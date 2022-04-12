Town council presented with 2023 budget

The Rocky Mount Town Council was presented with its 2023 budget at Monday's monthly meeting. Council members will be reviewing it over the coming weeks with a public hearing set for May 2.

The fiscal year 2023 budget for Rocky Mount is $10.4 million. Of that, $7.9 million is for the town's general fund and $2.5 million is for the town's utility fund.

This year's budget includes a 7% increase in compensation for town employees. According to a report from Town Manager Robert Wood, the increase was included to deal with the labor shortage currently facing the public and private sectors. The amount includes a 3% cost of living adjustment and adjustments to the pay scale to even out pay grades.

The federal government's American Rescue Plan Act provided $2.4 million in funding for fiscal year 2022 and $2.4 million in the coming fiscal year. The funding has been used to pay for several needed infrastructure and capital projects in the town, according to the report.

In addition to ARPA funding, the town also appropriated $704,000 to be used for infrastructure and capital projects for 2023. The amount would be taken from the town reserves which will leave $7.1 million remaining in the fund. According to the report by Wood, the fund will still provide 10 months of reserve operating expenses for the town.

While the funding will be used for a variety of projects in the town including community development, police and fire departments, the largest portion will go to improvements to the town's water treatment facility.

"The need to do some of the capital projects is increasing rapidly," Wood said during Monday's evening's presentation of the budget. "Which is always true in the municipal world and local government world. There is always more capital projects than you can do so there is always a backlog we are trying to address."

While no increases were proposed to tax rates in the town, general fund revenue from local property taxes and local sales and meals tax is expected to increase in the next fiscal year, according to the report. Revenues for the general fund are projected to be 12% more than fiscal year 2022.

There is a proposed increase for solid waste collection rates as well as water and wastewater rates in the town. An increase of $2 for residential and $4 for commercial solid waste collection is proposed as well as an 8% increase in water and wastewater rates.

A public hearing on the proposed 2023 budget is scheduled for May 2, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the town's municipal building. Adoption by the Rocky Mount Town Council will be considered during the town's next scheduled monthly meeting on May 9 at 7 p.m.

