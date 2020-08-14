You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Callaway Road bridge work to be complete next month
0 comments

Callaway Road bridge work to be complete next month

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Callaway bridge work

Photo by LEIGH PROM

A temporary signal is in place as the bridge on Callaway Road over the Blackwater River continues.

 Photo by LEIGH PROM

From STAFF REPORTS

The work on the bridge over the southern branch of the Blackwater River on Callaway Road is halfway complete.

Jason Bond, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said the repair is expected to be completed in late September. The repair work includes replacing the driving surface or deck of the bridge, as well as the steel beams.

Motorists in the area can expect to continue to see a temporary signal and short delays when traveling Callaway Road (Va. 641) as the repair work continues.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics