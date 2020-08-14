Callaway Road bridge work to be complete next month

From STAFF REPORTS
The work on the bridge over the southern branch of the Blackwater River on Callaway Road is halfway complete.
Jason Bond, communications manager for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said the repair is expected to be completed in late September. The repair work includes replacing the driving surface or deck of the bridge, as well as the steel beams.
Motorists in the area can expect to continue to see a temporary signal and short delays when traveling Callaway Road (Va. 641) as the repair work continues.
