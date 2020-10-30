SATURDAY, OCT. 31

Rocky Mount Baptist Church

Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.

Redwood United Methodist Church

Drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Each child will be given a bag of goodies (contactless) and social distancing will be observed. Rain date: Nov. 1, 4 to 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

Red Cross Blood Drive

At Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.

MONDAY, NOV. 9

Time Travelers Book Club

The book club will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the rear entrance of the FC Main Library. We will discuss the books that we have missed and plan for next year’s readings. The event is free.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

Red Cross Blood Drive

At the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Rocky Mount, from 1 to 6 p.m. More information at www.redcrossblood.org.