Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Fish Fry

Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.

Open Door Community Church

Free diaper and wipes giveaway will be held at the church at 335 Dent St. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. If you need help, we would be pleased to share some of the blessings that God has given us so freely.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

True Vine Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor’s 11th anniversary will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Dr. James Perkins will bring the morning message in the parking lot.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church

The 134th church anniversary will be celebrated starting at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Keven L. Kernodel will deliver the service. Lunch will be served at 12:20 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Fish Fry

Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.

