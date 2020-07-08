Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
THURSDAY, July 9
Red Cross Blood Drive
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Moneta Road, Moneta, noon to 6 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 11
Friends of Pigg River
Fish Fry will be held on Saturday, July 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2106 South Main St. in Rocky Mount.
FRIDAY, July 17
Red Cross Blood Drive
Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, 3 to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 18
Mill Creek Baptist Church
Community drive-thru pancake supper and parking lot concert from 5-8 p.m. This is a fundraiser to benefit Larry and Linda Dalton of Ferrum in their purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van. Adult plates will cost $7; kid plates $5. Additional donations welcomed. Music provided by The Spiritualaires and Carl Scott & Glory Bound. Event will be held at 6200 Henry Rd. (Rt. 605) in Henry.
SW Va. Liberty Forum
Forum will be hosted by Callaway Church of God in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. National speakers include Phil Van Cleave, president of VCDL, Michael Peroutka, constitutional attorney founder of IOTC, Kris Anne Hall, constitutional attorney, Liberty First Talk Show Host. Lunch will be served. Pastor Shahram Hadian, Truth in Love Ministry, presents “Make Liberty Great Again.” A roundtable discussion on the U.S. Bill of Rights will be held.
WEDNESDAY , July 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 31
Red Cross Blood Drive
Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
