SATURDAY, SEPT. 12
Fish Fry
Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.
Open Door Community Church
Free diaper and wipes giveaway will be held at the church located at 335 Dent St. This event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon or until supplies run out. If you need some help in this area we would be pleased to share some of the blessings that God has given us so freely.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 13
True Vine Missionary Baptist Church
Pastor’s 11th anniversary will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Dr. James Perkins will bring the morning message in the parking lot.
Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church
The 134th church anniversary will be celebrated starting at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Kevin L. Kernodle will deliver the service. Lunch will be served at 12:20 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 19
Fish Fry
Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 26
Fish Fry
Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.
