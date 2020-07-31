A young man in jail said, “It’s not my fault; the other guys stole the stuff but they accused me.”
“The devil made do it!” Comedian Flip Wilson joked on his popular 1970s TV show.
We blame fast food restaurants for making us fat. We blame tobacco companies for giving us cancer. We blame the church for our lack of spiritual growth. We blame God for the results of our poor choices. “O God why is this happening to me?”
We are in a culture where blaming others for our failures happens all the time. But how does God view the blame game? Could it be a form of idolatry where our feelings of pride are elevated above any sense of responsibility?
We expect blame shifting from a child. Sadly, many adults never grow to mental and emotional maturity, still blaming others for their mistakes, grownups acting like children – counselors call this “blame shifting.”
We come by this blame game honestly. It’s inherited sin.
Genesis 3:12,13 “The man said, ‘The woman you put here with me — she gave me some fruit from the tree, and I ate it.’
Then the Lord God said to the woman, ‘What is this you have done?’ The woman said, ‘The serpent deceived me, and I ate.’ ” NIV
The first blame game in the Bible was played immediately after the fall of man and woman. Talk about their blame shifting; Adam even accused God.
Another example of the blame game:
Exodus 32:22-24 “‘Do not be angry, my Lord,’ Aaron answered. ‘You know how prone these people are to evil.’ They said to me, ‘Make us gods who will go before us. As for this fellow Moses who brought us up out of Egypt, we don’t know what has happened to him.’ So I told them, ‘Whoever has any gold jewelry, take it off.’ Then they gave me the gold, and I threw it into the fire, and out came this calf!” NIV
Aaron’s like, “These people wanted a god. You know how they are; what was I supposed to do? You were gone, up on that mountain all this time; don’t blame me. In fact, blame the furnace because all I did was toss the gold in there and out came a golden idol. How silly Aaron sounded. We sound just as childish attempting to justify ourselves.
We have the tendency to blame our parents for all character defects. “I inherited my ungodly temper from my father,” “I inherited my sin of jealousy from my mother” or “ if my parents had only sent me to a better school, I’d have a better job!” Parents are responsible for raising their children the correct way. And many of the traits we produce are learned behaviors we saw displayed through our parents’ actions. But, there comes a time when we have to stop blaming parents and start accepting responsibility.
Freudian psychology flooded our culture with the idea that every wrong action can be blamed on things that happened to you in early childhood, even before you were born. You don’t have to accept any responsibility; you are the victim. Poor me, oh poor you!
Playing the blame game doesn’t make things better; it makes them worse. When we blame others we avoid taking responsibility for our actions. When we blame God, we see Him incorrectly, we fail to see Him for who He really is, a loving God whose desire is to see us stop blaming and start living a responsible life.
Unlike our father, Adam, Jesus accepted responsibility. It’s humbling to accept responsibility for the mistakes of others.
But that’s what our Lord did, he humbled Himself and paid the price on calvary’s cross for all who would believe.
Whom will I emulate, the Lord Jesus or Adam?
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!