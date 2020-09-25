Turns out neither of us were rocket scientists

By SCOTT HOLLIFIELD

I’m a fan of the space program, but I don’t yet work for NASA no matter what my T-shirt says.

I was standing with a group of people at a social gathering. This was 2019 PC (pre-COVID), when standing with a group of people at a social gathering was not frowned upon. And even if it was, at least you could see the frowns because no one had to wear a mask to survive.

Ah, the good old days.

It was early fall and the weather was still warm. I was dressed casually in a pair of slip-on shoes, shorts and a worn navy blue T-shirt with “NASA” written on it in the familiar font. I picked the shirt up somewhere for five bucks, so this was far from a high quality garment.

A fellow I didn’t know approached, pointed at my chest and said, “Do you work for NASA?”

My first reaction was to say yes. I figured I knew enough about space to fake it. I was just 4 ½ years old when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon, but I have memories of watching it on TV. Those memories include a monster attack so I may be getting it confused with a Saturday afternoon movie on Shock Theater around that same time.