Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.
WEDNESDAY, July 15
Childrens’ Summer Reading Challenge
Now through Aug. 31, children ages birth to 18 are invited to participate in the Franklin County Public Library’s summer reading challenge. Simply read and record on a reading log that the library will provide, 10 books. Children can read any type of book about any topic. For chapter books, every 50 pages count as one book. The prize for finishing a 10-book reading log is a library-logoed bandana with a blue tie-dyed pattern. Stop by the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake location on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to pick up a reading log. Completed logs are due by Aug. 31 and can be returned at either location. For more information, visit library.franklincountyva.gov or call 483-3098, option 1 for Rocky Mount; option 2 for Westlake.
Summer Reading Challenge for Adults
Adults are invited to join the Franklin County Public Library’s annual summer reading challenge. Sign up in person at the library’s Rocky Mount or Westlake location on Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pick up a free paperback to kick-start your reading. Now through Aug. 31, read (or listen to) books of your choice and enter book ratings in prize drawings for gift cards to local businesses. For more information, visit library.franklincountyva.gov or call 483-3098, option 1 for Rocky Mount; option 2 for Westlake.
The Piedmont Quarterly Conference
The 122 years anniversary Once in a Lifetime Banquet has been postponed due to COVID-19. For more information, call Arlene Dunning at 814-7428 or Shirley Preston at 420-2663.
THURSDAY, July 16
Red Cross Blood Drive
Harvester Performance Center, 450 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, 1 to 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 17
Red Cross Blood Drive
Sandy Ridge Baptist Church, 1444 Bonbrook Mill Road, Rocky Mount, 3 to 7 p.m.
SATURDAY, July 18
Mill Creek Baptist Church
Community drive-thru pancake supper and parking lot concert from 5 to 8 p.m. This is a fundraiser to benefit Larry and Linda Dalton of Ferrum in their purchase of a wheelchair-accessible van. Adult plates will cost $7; kid plates $5. Additional donations welcomed. Music provided by The Spiritualaires and Carl Scott & Glory Bound. Event will be held at 6200 Henry Road (Va. 605) in Henry.
Sontag-Snow Creek Community Center
Fish Fry to be held at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SW Va. Liberty Forum
Forum will be hosted by Callaway Church of God in Rocky Mount from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. National speakers include Phil Van Cleave, president of VCDL, Michael Peroutka, constitutional attorney founder of IOTC, Kris Anne Hall, constitutional attorney, Liberty First Talk Show Host. Lunch will be served. Pastor Shahram Hadian, Truth in Love Ministry, presents “Make Liberty Great Again.” A roundtable discussion on the U.S. Bill of Rights will be held.
WEDNESDAY , July 22
Red Cross Blood Drive
Waidsboro Ruritans Building, 370 Ruritan Road, Rocky Mount, noon to 5 p.m.
FRIDAY, July 31
Red Cross Blood Drive
Franklin County Family YMCA, 235 Technology Drive, Rocky Mount, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!