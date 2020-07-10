Town will remove tree at farmers' market

10 years ago
The center tree in a row of trees on the Franklin Street side of the farmers’ market in Rocky Mount was removed because it was blocking the market sign and the vendors’ area.
Town council voted to authorize town officials to remove the tree.
Because of the sensitivity of some people to removing trees, Town Manager James Ervin took the tree issue to town council’s Public Facilities and Special Events Committee for a recommendation.
“Some people have strong feelings about trees,” Ervin told the committee. “Before taking out the tree, I wanted to get the view of the committee and council members.”
The committee voted to recommend that town council approve the removal. Council approved.
Ervin said that the tree blocks the farmers’ market sign and the vendors area from Franklin Street.
The town manager said the tree also blocked the view of police officers from seeing what is occurring the market area.
Ervin said that the Retail Merchants Association and the Community Partnership for Revitalization had no objection to the removal of the tree.