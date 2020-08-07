Habitat's 17th house blessed during ceremony

10 years ago
The Franklin County Habitat for Humanity’s 17th house was ceremonially dedicated on Aug. 7, 2010 as volunteers and supporters gathered for the event.
Located on Anderson Street in Rocky Mount, the house belongs to Lorraine Bezy, who said she and others have been working on the three-bedroom house for almost 18 months.
“I loved it (the work), and we had a lot of wonderful volunteers,” she said.
Bezy said volunteers like Martha and Joe Graf and Wayne Bowman were there from the first day.
“They were here from the first board on the house,” she said. “Charles Wagner was the head of it all. He was here from the beginning to the end.”
Florella Johnson, president of the Habitat Board of Directors, also praised the volunteers and said such a project is a “community effort and could not be done without volunteers.”
The house was blessed by Father Rene Castillo with Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.
Castillo also sprinkled the house with Holy Water.
Florence Quinn, chair of Habitat’s Family Support Committee, said this is the fourth Habitat House to be constructed on Anderson Street. Habitat’s 18th house is currently under construction on Patterson Street in Rocky Mount, she said.
“We usually build one house a year,” Quinn said, adding that two houses were built in one year, but that’s an exception.
Quinn said completion of the house is not the end of Habitat’s work and commitment.
“We stay in touch with the homeowners,” she said. “We want to know how they are doing and if they need any help.”
Besides the volunteers and work release trustees provided by Sheriff Ewell Hunt and Wendell Flora with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, several local companies and others donated supplies and storage space.
Those included MW Windows, Underwood Cabinets, Rocky Mount Supply, Whirlpool Corp., Larson Doors, Yale Locks, Willow Tree Nursery, Master Gardeners, Amy Pendleton and Farm Bureau Insurance.
