Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in October (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Gilbert W. McGeorge to Mark L. Welch, lot 6, Oct. 23, $1,850,000.
Jeffrey R. Munn to Lindsay L. Rice, lots 5 and 6, Weatherwood, Oct. 8, $1,525,000.
Chan M. Park to Deborah Robertson, lot 109, Park Place, Oct. 20, $1,400,000.
Bryan L. Shade to Kevin W. Minnick, lots 365 and 471, The Water’s Edge, Oct. 6, $1,160,000.
Lawrence Earl Webb Jr. to John Andrew English, lot 204, The Water’s Edge, Oct. 13, $1,130,000.
G. Kim Thomas to Ronald W. Zabel, lot 24, Waverly, Oct. 20, $1,100,000.
Kurt J. Steinbacher to Michael R. Dehaan, new lot 2A, Holiday Farms Subdivision, Oct. 20, $749,600.
Melody D. Pugh to Lynita F. Tuck, lot 4, Gangplank Pointe, Oct. 2, $678,500.
Billy L. Rakes to Melody D. Pugh, lot 52, Waterfront, Oct. 2, $651,250.
Melanie Flowers Wheeler, trustee, to James Christopher Fedis, lot 21, Indian Pointe, Oct. 23, $595,000.
Lynita F. Tuck to Darwin Scott Bull, lot 24, Starwood Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Oct. 28, $575,000.
William Ronald Skiles to Edward S. Janoski, lot 17, The Boardwalk, Oct. 16, $563,900.
Coy E. Shields Jr. to Drew Westhall, lot 26, Admirals Landing, Union Hall District, Oct. 2, $554,500.
Frank H. Pruette Jr. to Margaret A. Hersh, lot 14, Franklin Shores, Gills Creek District, Oct. 29, $522,500.
Frances S. Powell to Christopher S. Powell, lot 6, The Waterfront, Oct. 13, $450,000.
John T. Richardson to Anthony L. Gravely, tract 4, Boones Valley, Oct. 15, $440,000.
Frank S. Pantusco to Bernida L. Kosnoski, trustee, unit 5, Fairway Bay, Oct. 19, $430,000.
Scott W. Shallenberger to Mark N. Mullins, 2.261 acres, Boone District, Oct. 23, $429,900.
Katherine P. Saville, trustee, to William W. Calvin, unit 212, Marina Bay, Oct. 26, $409,000.
Thomas C. Sells III to Brian David Ferguson, 5.558 acres, Oct. 19, $399,900.
Kathleen E. Tully, trustee, to Robert F. Richard, lot 67, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Oct. 8, $395,000.
Gary L. Parkinson to Donald Frank Catello Jr., lot 10, Parkinson & Montague, Oct. 23, $390,000.
R&P of SML LLC to Mary M. Roethlisberger, 0.0976 acre, Oct. 27, $369,900.
G. Martin Woodard to Donny Julian, parcels, Snow Creek District, Oct. 13, $349,900.
Scott A. Moyer to Karl Anthony Wolfson Jr., lot 3, Waterfront, Oct. 30, $345,000.
Eric C. Smith to Tammy M. Herne, tract 6, Forest Shores, Gills Creek District, Oct. 7, $343,000.
Deborah Berry Robertson to Zaccariah Allen, unit G-4, The Waterfront, Oct. 30, $330,000.
Kevin D. Swain to Barbara J. Schwartz, lot 11, Shannon Forest, Oct. 26, $320,000.
Robert Schechterly to Stephen E.E. Kislow, unit 110, South Pointe, Oct. 5, $316,600.
Jon R. Spicer to Samuel T. Helland, unit 111, The Rise at Winding Waters, Oct. 21, $315,000.
James W. Shortt to Craig Richard Wilson Jr., unit 109, Gangplank Pointe, Oct. 21, $315,000.
Thomas E. Schnurr to James Littlepage, trustee, lot B, Chestnut Villas, Gills Creek District, Oct. 23, $305,000.
Charles E. Milliron to Jamie D. McConnell, 7.838 acres, Blackwater District, Oct. 5, $299,900.
Todd Derek Whitescarver, heir, to Newport Shop LLC, lot 1, Oct. 2, $295,000.
Curtis R. Varney to Zachary Douglas Stanley, 2.243 acres, Rocky Mount District, Oct. 19, $292,000.
Nancy Cabell Shively to Elliott P. Shively, 12.835 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 23, $290,000.
Steven Michael Small to Brian Edwards, lot 2, Westlake Pointe Townhomes, Gills Creek District, Oct. 23, $290,000.
Adam D. Morganegg to Robert C. Sadler, lot 152 Woodhaven, Gills Creek District, Oct. 16, $273,000.
Brittany Spencer to Alexander E. Harvey, lot 13, The Vineyard, Boone District, Oct. 29, $263,000.
Sutherland LLC to Steven Robert Hawkins, 99.972 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 19, $249,000.
Realty First LLC to Suzanne Michelle Lowdermilk, lot 22, Lakemount, Oct. 19, $245,000.
Tommy L. Webster to James Eades, lot 60, Lakewood Forest Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Oct. 29, $224,500.
Logan J. Perdue to Stacey Lee Peters, lot 1, Mountain View Estates, Oct. 1, $236,950.
Nicholas Triolo to Briana R. Dickerson, tract 4, Monte Vista, Blackwater District, Oct. 7, $214,850.
Virginia Land Venture LLC to Leif E. Sundberg, lot 67, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Oct. 14, $210,000.
RKL Holdings LLC to Earle A. MacKenzie, lots 9 and 10, Villas at The Water’s Edge, Oct. 16, $200,000.
Stone Circle LLC to Fredrick Justin Brown, lot 5, Baywatch Subdivision, Oct. 16, $200,000.
William A. McElyea to Jeffrey C. Fox, 0.638 acre, Town of Rocky Mount, Oct. 7, $196,000.
Sandra Wilkinson to Joseph Kearney, lot 2, Blue Heron Estates, Gills Creek District, Oct. 26, $190,000.
Herman Lee McCreary, trustee, to James A. Piversack, lot 47, Walnut Run, Gills Creek District, Oct. 2, $188,000.
Colin Kevin Wray to Arthur Cournoyer, 0.98 acre and 0.10 acre, Union Hall District, Oct. 8, $188,000.
Rosalin J. Walter, trustee, to John Kelly Richardson III, parcel, Boone District, Oct. 23, $186,000.
Paul Timothy Rose to Nicholas James Colliver, lot 9, Mountain View Terrace, Town of Rocky Mount, Oct. 30, $181,000.
Joanna L. Reynolds to Charles E. Milliron, 1.237 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 27, $178,000.
Lorene Flora Wood to Aaron Paul Long, 2.861 acres, Blackwater District, Oct. 8, $168,000.
Linda M. Morton to David E. Mueller, 25.319 acres and 3.288 acres, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 13, $165,000.
Wayne Thomas Pugh to Sheryl P. Cobbs, 0.574 acre, Oct. 23, $160,000.
John R. McNeil III to Paula Francisco Beeghly, 1.040 acres, Oct. 30, $149,500.
Betty B. Perdue to Bailey F. Howard-Debois, 5.072 acres, Rocky Mount District, Oct. 1, $148,000.
Penc LLC to David T. Wilcox, lot 16, Terrell Woods, Gills Creek District, Oct. 1, $148,000.
Lee A. McLennan to Brett K. Shaffer, lot 17, Lynville-on-the-lake Subdivision, Oct. 19, $147,000.
Danny Mitchell to Erin L. Moore, 5.101 acres, 2.925 acres and 0.807 acre, Snow Creek District, Oct. 14, $146,300.
Keith Shelton McConnell to Dennis J. Rettinger, trustee, 4.52 acres, Union Hall District, Oct. 2, $141,000.
Charles G. Zehmer III to Devin B. Moore, 0.805 acre, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Oct. 13, $141,000.
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church to Kevin Ray Boyd, 1.62 acres, Snow Creek District, Oct. 30, $135,000.
James Randolph Smith Jr. to Herbert M. Kendall, 127.4470 acres, Oct. 1, $135,000.
Lloyd J. Splain to Sidney Shelton Cox, lot 1, Penview Heights, Union Hall District, Oct. 13, $134,500.
Kurt Seidman to William E. Thompson, lot 6, Windsor Point Subdivision, Oct. 26, $126,500.
Ethan P. Whitlock to Christina Fortney, lot 4, Little Creek Acres, Oct. 1, $121,000.
Ramona Washburn Simpson to Brams Inc., 30 acres, Union Hall District, Oct. 28, $110,000.
Charles E. Milliron to Jerry W. Sheets, 0.804 acre, Blackwater District, Oct. 6, $92,500.
Victor C. PLotner to Dennis Sloan Jr., lot 16, Blackwater Cove, Oct. 20, $85,000.
John J. Walter to James D. Mullins, parcel, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 1, $65,500.
Steven Ray Young to Jeffrey Lynn Guilliams, lots 3 and 4, Storey Creek Acres, Rocky Mount District, Oct. 19, $62,500.
Rocky Mount Hardwoods Inc. to Gabriel S. Sealey-Morris, parcels, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 30, $50,000.
Adam William Smith to Craig R. Wilson Jr., lot 7, Fairway Bay, Oct. 6, $41,000.
NKHJ Properties LLC to William J. Bernecki, lot 6, The Reserve, Oct. 28, $35,000.
Bonnie S. Simmons to Matthew Bassiur, lot 514, The Water’s Edge, Oct. 30, $30,000.
Billie Wayne Stockton to American Showcase Modulars LLC, lot 2, Kings Court Subdivision, Oct. 14, $28,000.
Oleta Bella Scruggs to James M. Gray, 0.70 acre and 0.69 acre, Oct. 30, $26,000.
Bryan Southard to George Matthew Epp, lot 1, Jay Bird Hills Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Oct. 22, $25,000.
Larry D. Moore to S.L. Morgan Enterprises LLC, parcel, Town of Rocky Mount, Oct. 15, $24,840.
Robert Kent Smith to James W. Barton, lot 506, The Water’s Edge, Oct. 6, $21,000.
Robert D. Newman to SWVA Development LLC, lots 10 and 13, Vaughan Village, Oct. 1, $20,000.
David Vaughn to Faye V. Meador, 0.90 acre, Blue Ridge District, Oct. 27, $15,200.
Dennis W. Sink to Duane C. Amos, 1.056 acres, Oct. 22, $15,000.
Barbara Robertson Reynolds to Gary Lee Reynolds, 1.02 acres, Union Hall District, Oct. 28, $10,000.
Ivin F. Quinn to Joshua Thomas Fernatt, lot 5, Franklin Hills Subdivision, Oct. 14, $8,000.
Wesley W. Naff III to David Wayne Grubb, 2.154 acres, Oct. 29, $7,500.
Edward C. Park III to Paulus Vrancken, 0.240 acre, Union Hall District, Oct. 14, $2,000.
Ritchie L. McKay to Mosthigh LLC, lot 11, The Cottages at The Boardwalk, Oct. 5.
Jonathon D. Moore to Ferrum Mountain Holdings LLC, 40.962 acres, Oct. 20.
Staroverlake Water Company Inc. to Western Virginia Water Authority, well lots, Montilago, Oct. 29.