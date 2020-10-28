Land and home transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County during the month of August (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Joseph D. Russell Jr. to Jonathan Reganess, lot 71, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Aug. 31, $899,000.
Kristie P. Robers, trustee, to Joshua David Nauman, lot 10, Twin Coves, Aug. 14, $849,000.
Richard R. Sayers, trustee, to Furman S. Whitescarver, lot 73, Boxwood Green, Aug. 14, $780,000.
David S. Robey to Tracy T. Gilliam, lot 32, Waverly, Aug. 31, $740,000.
Charles A. Robertson to Philip C. Pignatella III, parcel, Gills Creek District, Aug. 19, $327,500.
Howard E. Smith to Donald E. Hogston, unit 19, Village Green, The Water’s Edge, Aug. 3, $309,000.
Frank E. Potepan III to David Wayne Nierle, unit 209, South Pointe, Aug. 25, $305,000.
Craig R. Smith to Hank Irving, lot 4, Compass Cove, Aug. 5, $269,000.
Southbank Properties LLC to SML South LLC, 1.24 acres, 1 acre and 0.926 acre, Boone District, Aug. 14, $250,000.
Plyler Development Inc. to Joseph A. Sorrell, lot 23, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Aug. 10, $249,900.
John L. Sedivy to James R. Blankenship. 3.995 acres, Gills Creek District, Aug. 3, $247,000.
Gary Lee Robertson to Ralph Payne, 4 acres, Gills Creek District, Aug. 19, $236,001.
Ricky H. Sink to Cody T. Gump, 1.343 acres, Gills Creek District, Aug. 4, $200,000.
Bradley Lee Quinn to Earle P. Flora, lot 3, Tanglewood Hills Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Aug. 14, $185,000.
Clifford Darrell Powell to My Four Guys LLC, 1.047 acres, Town of Rocky Mount, Aug. 20, $168,000.
David W. Pendleton to Susan H. Russell, lot 56, Franklin Heights Subdivision, Aug. 4, $153,000.
Eric Pierce to Collin P. Brosinski, lot 9, Kristin Forest Subdivision, Aug. 26, $140,000.
Karl F. Schmidt to Theodore P. Ivanco, trustee, lot 3A, Chestnut Mountain Estates, Snow Creek District, Aug. 7, $120,000.
Alyce K. Putnam to Lance H. Foster Sr., unit 307, Stripers Landing, Aug. 21, $101,000.
Clifford Darrell Powell to John Brailsford, lot 1, Sunnyside, Snow Creek District, Aug. 11, $95,000.
Penick Properties LLC to Michael Scott Hamilton, new lot 127A and boat lot 41A, Lakeshore Terrace Subdivision, Aug. 27, $63,300.
Realty First LLC to Robert Gillespie, lot 10, Lake Place, Aug. 3, $52,100.
Ricky H. Sink to Cody T. Gump, 7.298 acres, Aug. 4, $40,000.
Margaret S. Quinn to Neal Turner, 3.639 acres and 3.192 acres, Snow Creek District, Aug. 18, $37,500.
SML Acquisitions LLC to Mark Alan Robertson, lot 8, The Farm, Aug. 18, $29,000.
Wanda Sue Scott to Richard M. Gilley III, 0.628 acre, Snow Creek District, Aug. 18, $25,400.
Joseph D. Philpott to S&E Management LLC, lot 2, Vaughn Village Aug. 17, $24,000.
John W. Selman to Diego Dave Licata, lot 10, Cahas Retreat, Aug. 3, $22,900.
Sandra M. Shank to Charles David Mitchell, revised lot 5, Pinewater Partnership, Union Hall District, Aug. 19.
Robert D. Shoemaker, trustee, to Ann B. Shoemaker, interest in tracts 1 and 2, Aug. 28.
