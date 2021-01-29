The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
David E. Reemsnyder II to David C. Branch, lots 29 and 30, Waverly, Dec. 28, $1,150,000.
Jennifer Root Price, trustee, Kevin P. Kearney, lot 21, Lookout Pointe, Dec. 29, $878,750.
Thomas J. Popek to William Lee Townsend II, lot 11, Starwood Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $739,900.
Pamela Steranka Naddeo to Edward Linsay Gordon, lot 9, Golfers Crossing at The Water’s Edge, Dec. 10, $700,000.
Jeffrey D. Powell to Maria Inez Perez Timpe, parcels 1-3, Dec. 14, $475,000.
John Munno to Frank E. Baar Jr., lot 7, Compass Cove, Dec. 4, $389,000.
R&P of SML LLC to Dottie M. Sutherland, new lot 16A, Westlake Towne Center, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $379,900.
Charles Edward Palmer to James A. Venner, lot 15, Mallard Cove Estates, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $329,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Peter R. Sharpe, lot 83, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $329,900.
Moses Nakhle to Donna Short Abbott, lot 13, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Dec. 3, $328,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Patrick L. Flynn, lot 72, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $324,900.
Dan G. Robertson to Frederick W. Flowers, lots 13 and 13A, Union Hall District, Dec. 15, $323,581.
Plyler Development Inc. to Heinz Knopfel, lot 58, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Dec. 3, $310,000.
NKHJ Properties LLC to Brian J. Greig, lot 36, The Reserve at Westlake, Dec. 11, $300,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Midland Trust Company, lot 89, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $299,900.
Keith T. Reynolds to Karen Leder, lot 12, Shoreline Subdivision, Dec. 30, $285,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Adel M. Salama, lot 79, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $239,900.
Joan Quinones-Correa to James Dylan Phillips, lot 9, Franklin Acres, Dec. 3, $235,000.
Ronald D. Pugh to Zoe A. Young, lot 2, Cool Spring Subdivision, Dec. 14, $233,500.
Kathleen Ann Osborne to Jack D. Root, 0.939 acre, Gills Creek District, Dec. 4, $230,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Gary Dewitt, lot 93, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 23, $229,900.
Harold Roderick Pitta to Leonard L. Stables, unit 1211, The Hillside, Dec. 15, $226,500.
Piedmont Mill Properties Inc. to Homestead Creamery Inc., 12.931 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 17, $202,935.84.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Paul H. Orphanides, trustee, lot 70, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 30, $199,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Thomas M. Winn III, lot 74, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 29, $199,000.
Alexander K. Perdue to Tyler J. Cadman, lot 12, Windsor Point Subdivision, Dec. 21, $156,500.
Gregory Scott Parker to Phillip M. Via, parcel, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 7, $150,000.
Edward B. Peed to John R. Liber II, lot 5, Canterbury on the Lake, Dec. 17, $140,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Steve Jason Penn, lot 77, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $119,900.
Quintessential Holdings Inc. to Kathleen A. Moore, unit 513, Stripers Landing, Dec. 9, $102,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Joseph David Torraca, lot 91, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $99,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Able Swordplay LLC, lot 63, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 18, $89,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Maureen A. Albrecht, lot 67, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 21, $89,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Midland Trust company, lot 99, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $89,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to T&P Estates LLC, lot 61, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 30, $69,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Rodney W. Meade, lots 24 and 44, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $69,800.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Michael J. Strang, lot 18, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 18, $59,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Robert E. Dooley, lot 75, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 21, $59,900.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Marilyn Lee Gundy, lot 8, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $49,900.
Ronald A. Ressel Jr. to Paul K. Boehling, lot 4, Brooks Point, Union Hall District, Dec. 21, $35,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to David Chapman, lot 3, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 15, $29,900.
John A. Neville to Julie R. Link, lot 12, Beech Meadow, Gills Creek District, Dec. 1, $25,000.
NKHJ Properties LLC to Shawn M. Edwards, lot 20, The Reserve at Westlake, Dec. 29, $22,500.
Bradley M. Plaster to Thomas G. Merritt, lot 28, Windy Gap Mountain Village, Dec. 9, $19,000.
Eric Lee Parrish to Kathryn Dugan Williams, lot 10, Moonlight Cove, Dec. 30.
Blue Hill Primitive Baptist Church to Rock Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 1 acre, Dec. 30.