Land and home transfers
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

David E. Reemsnyder II to David C. Branch, lots 29 and 30, Waverly, Dec. 28, $1,150,000.

Jennifer Root Price, trustee, Kevin P. Kearney, lot 21, Lookout Pointe, Dec. 29, $878,750.

Thomas J. Popek to William Lee Townsend II, lot 11, Starwood Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $739,900.

Pamela Steranka Naddeo to Edward Linsay Gordon, lot 9, Golfers Crossing at The Water’s Edge, Dec. 10, $700,000.

Jeffrey D. Powell to Maria Inez Perez Timpe, parcels 1-3, Dec. 14, $475,000.

John Munno to Frank E. Baar Jr., lot 7, Compass Cove, Dec. 4, $389,000.

R&P of SML LLC to Dottie M. Sutherland, new lot 16A, Westlake Towne Center, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $379,900.

Charles Edward Palmer to James A. Venner, lot 15, Mallard Cove Estates, Gills Creek District, Dec. 14, $329,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Peter R. Sharpe, lot 83, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $329,900.

Moses Nakhle to Donna Short Abbott, lot 13, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Dec. 3, $328,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Patrick L. Flynn, lot 72, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $324,900.

Dan G. Robertson to Frederick W. Flowers, lots 13 and 13A, Union Hall District, Dec. 15, $323,581.

Plyler Development Inc. to Heinz Knopfel, lot 58, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Dec. 3, $310,000.

NKHJ Properties LLC to Brian J. Greig, lot 36, The Reserve at Westlake, Dec. 11, $300,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Midland Trust Company, lot 89, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $299,900.

Keith T. Reynolds to Karen Leder, lot 12, Shoreline Subdivision, Dec. 30, $285,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Adel M. Salama, lot 79, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $239,900.

Joan Quinones-Correa to James Dylan Phillips, lot 9, Franklin Acres, Dec. 3, $235,000.

Ronald D. Pugh to Zoe A. Young, lot 2, Cool Spring Subdivision, Dec. 14, $233,500.

Kathleen Ann Osborne to Jack D. Root, 0.939 acre, Gills Creek District, Dec. 4, $230,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Gary Dewitt, lot 93, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 23, $229,900.

Harold Roderick Pitta to Leonard L. Stables, unit 1211, The Hillside, Dec. 15, $226,500.

Piedmont Mill Properties Inc. to Homestead Creamery Inc., 12.931 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 17, $202,935.84.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Paul H. Orphanides, trustee, lot 70, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 30, $199,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Thomas M. Winn III, lot 74, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 29, $199,000.

Alexander K. Perdue to Tyler J. Cadman, lot 12, Windsor Point Subdivision, Dec. 21, $156,500.

Gregory Scott Parker to Phillip M. Via, parcel, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 7, $150,000.

Edward B. Peed to John R. Liber II, lot 5, Canterbury on the Lake, Dec. 17, $140,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Steve Jason Penn, lot 77, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $119,900.

Quintessential Holdings Inc. to Kathleen A. Moore, unit 513, Stripers Landing, Dec. 9, $102,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Joseph David Torraca, lot 91, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $99,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Able Swordplay LLC, lot 63, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 18, $89,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Maureen A. Albrecht, lot 67, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 21, $89,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Midland Trust company, lot 99, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 17, $89,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to T&P Estates LLC, lot 61, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 30, $69,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Rodney W. Meade, lots 24 and 44, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $69,800.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Michael J. Strang, lot 18, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 18, $59,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Robert E. Dooley, lot 75, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 21, $59,900.

Red Barn Developers LLC to Marilyn Lee Gundy, lot 8, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 14, $49,900.

Ronald A. Ressel Jr. to Paul K. Boehling, lot 4, Brooks Point, Union Hall District, Dec. 21, $35,000.

Red Barn Developers LLC to David Chapman, lot 3, Lakeside Farms at SML, Union Hall District, Dec. 15, $29,900.

John A. Neville to Julie R. Link, lot 12, Beech Meadow, Gills Creek District, Dec. 1, $25,000.

NKHJ Properties LLC to Shawn M. Edwards, lot 20, The Reserve at Westlake, Dec. 29, $22,500.

Bradley M. Plaster to Thomas G. Merritt, lot 28, Windy Gap Mountain Village, Dec. 9, $19,000.

Eric Lee Parrish to Kathryn Dugan Williams, lot 10, Moonlight Cove, Dec. 30.

Blue Hill Primitive Baptist Church to Rock Hill Primitive Baptist Church, 1 acre, Dec. 30.

