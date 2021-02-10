 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
Land and home transfers

The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

Margaret S. Robertson to Jaimie L. Hannah, parcel, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 14, $120,000.

Sanford Lynden Robertson to James V. Law Jr., 0.27 acre, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 4, $114,000.

William Roderique to Charles K. Howlett, tract 3, Collinsville Land Corporation, Union Hall District, Dec. 2, $127,500.

Morgan Lee Rutrough to Allison R. Mullins, 0.936 acre, Snow Creek District, Dec. 11, $141,900.

Debbie C. Sayers to Kenneth C. Harrison, 9.25 acres, Dec. 23, $65,000.

John E. Schlitt to Thomas Robinson, lot 2, Montego Bay Grand Villas, Gills Creek District, Dec. 18, $799,000.

John Terry Scott to Gregory R. Harrison, lot 2, Davis Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 3, $55,000.

Jonathan Glenn Scott to William Philip Greeve Brooks, lot 9, Contentment Island, Union Hall District, Dec. 18, $1,165,000.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Steven R. Derrow, 5 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 30, $95,000.

Sean L. Shull to Charlene Jones, unit 605, Bridgewater Pointe, Dec. 14, $450,000.

Signet Group LLC to KMA Properties LLC, parcels, Henry W. Metts Subdivision, Union Hall District, Dec. 23, $165,000.

Beth A. Simonds, trustee, to Mary Colligan, lot 8, Three Quarter Point, Dec. 21, $1,500,000.

Patricia H. Simms to Charles Wedler, lot 8, Sunny Seven Fifty Six Subdivision, Snow Creek District, Dec. 29, $79,900.

Alvin C. Sine to Browndog Farm LLC, 50.397 acres and 0.653 acre, Dec. 11, $175,000.

Richard Everette Board Jr. to Ethan D. Hatcher, lot 16, Shady Acres Subdivision, Boone District, Dec. 10, $234,900.

Smith Mountain Development LLC to Ricky L. Scott, trustee, lot 17, The Retreat, Union Hall District, Dec. 15, $269,900.

David R. Smith to Robert Wenger, 4 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 4, $356,000.

James P. Smith to Joshua E. Turner, parcels, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 22, $195,000.

Emmett B. Snow to Whitney Milam, lot 27, Windy Gap Mountain Village, Dec. 15, $360,000.

Samuel A. Spencer to Kasey Dianne Anderson, 2.150 acres, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 29, $179,900.

Scott T. Stagis to John Curtis Clements, unit 4-C, Waterfront Townhouses, Dec. 22, $325,000.

Janet D. Stanger to Peggy Ann Wallace, lot 13, Upsen-Downs Subdivision, Dec. 28, $295,000.

Stonebrook Enterprises Ltd. to Carlos I. Diaz, lot 29, Riverbay, Dec. 21, $1,135,000.

Robert E. Sulzman, trustee, to Dennis Kyle Deak, lot 33, Golfers Crossing at The Water’s Edge, Dec. 15, $515,000.

U.S. Bank National Association to Thomas William MIchael Gamino, lot 5 and part lot 6, Shenandoah Shores Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Dec. 1, $600,100.

Melody Ann Underwood to Remington F. Stokes, revised lot 24 and 25, Forest Hill Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 21, $135,000.

Joseph D. Valente to Thomas M. Bradley, lot 8, Emerald Bay Estates, Dec. 23, $337,500.

Karl A. Vandegriff to Diane L. Pinelli, parcels 1 and 2, Dec. 4, $405,000.

Richard J. Van Wyckhouse to Richard Lee Fisher Jr., tract 18, Forest Shores, Gills Creek District, Dec. 2, $649,900.

John Philip Varney to M.R. Merrill Construction Inc., 1.312 acres, Boone District, Dec. 18, $89,950.

Henry L. Wagner to Andrew Robert Holden, lot 5 and part lot 6, Powell-Sweeny, Town of Rocky Mount, Dec. 21, $189,900.

Alan Ward to Thomas Andrew Hoppe, lot 37, Weatherwood Subdivision, Gills Creek District, Dec. 7, $350,000.

Hans F. Weidig Jr. to Philip Pelphrey, lot 27, The Meadows, Gills Creek District, Dec. 22, $385,000.

Lawrence A. Weinstein to Donald G. Ramey, lot 14, Walnut Run, Dec. 15, $241,500.

David A. Weiss to Michael A. Torre, lot 6, Windy Gap Farms, Boone District, Dec. 28, $319,850.

Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley to The Waterfront Realty LLC, parcels, Waterfront, Dec. 30, $970,140.

Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley to MVP Properties of Va. LLC, parcels, The Water’s Edge and Westlake, Dec. 30, $5,300,000.

Williams Family Limited Partnership to Robin L. Appleton, lot 14, Boardview Estates, Dec. 2, $42,500.

Thomas M. Winn III to Sheila Cundiff Barnhart, 0.5650 acre, Union Hall District, Dec. 29, $330,000.

William Wismar to James B. Spicer, lot 39, The Meadows, Gills Creek District, Dec. 7, $61,500.

Brian K. Wood to Bradley V. Thomas, 5.001 acres, Dec. 2, $178,000.

Hunter S. Wray to Ashley C. Keith, lot 2, Mountain Meadow, Snow Creek District, Dec. 7, $158,000.

