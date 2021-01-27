 Skip to main content
Land and home transfers
The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):

William Patrick McDonald, trustee, to Kenneth L. Farabaugh, 5.001 acres, Dec. 23, $1,155,000.

Pamela W. Most to Joseph M. Whitsell, 49.202 acres, 13.497 acres, 44.234 acres and 12 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 30, $600,000.

Carol Geiger Lehning, trustee, to Timothy John Rowe Sr., lot 6A, Waterfront Townhomes, Dec. 21, $537,000.

James E. Lewis to Elizabeth S. Weaver, lot 11, Franklin Shores Subdivision, Dec. 30, $360,000.

James N. Lovell, trustee, to Robert Evan Cook, lots 10 and 11, Tanglewood Hills Subdivision and 1.15 acres, Dec. 1, $345,500.

Mary G. McFee, trustee, to Sharon K. Witherell, lot 20, Windy Gap Mountain Village, Dec. 1, $345,000.

John D. McCall Jr. to Erick Tuck, lot 47, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Dec. 1, $289,000.

Kimberly S. Mitchell to Adrienne Simmons, lot 24, Town & Country Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 2, $256,000.

Reneta M. McMillan to Anthony Peer, lot 15, Windy Gap Farms, Dec. 1, $235,000.

James P. Mould to Chad J. Menster, 0.937 acre, Union Hall District, Dec. 3, $230,000.

Shane E. Mallar to Terrill Lee Tinnell, 1.115 acres, Dec. 1, $229,000.

James K. McKelvey to Caleb Adams, lot 3, Old Town Estates, Town of Rocky Mount, Dec. 10, $207,600.

Mack Investments Inc. to Alexander T. Young, 5 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 11, $200,000.

Pamela W. Most to Joseph M. Whitsell, 29.412 acres and 12.779 acres, Dec. 30, $175,000.

Mark T. Law to Cory S. Johnson, 0.376 acre and 0.498 acre, Snow Creek District, Dec. 21, $147,000.

Robert W. McNeil to Carolyn H. Dowell, 5.642 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 29, $134,800.

Hodges A. Manns to Tyler K. Layman, 1.988 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 14, $113,400.

Donnie R. Montgomery to Homestead Creamery Inc., 5 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 17, $69,000.

Donnie R. Montgomery to Homestead Craemery Inc., 19.001 acres, Gills Creek Disrrict, $55,647.69.

Jake Maynard to Jason Pagans, tract 13, L&M Properties LLC, Snow Creek District, Dec. 28, $27,900.

Andrew R. McEnheimer Jr. to Carolyn McEnheimer Witcher, parcel, Snow Creek District, Dec. 3, $27,800.

Steven William Lebo to Gary Wayne Price, lot 41, The Waterfront, Dec. 11, $20,000.

Land and home transfers

