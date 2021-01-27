The following land and home transfers were registered in Franklin County in December (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
William Patrick McDonald, trustee, to Kenneth L. Farabaugh, 5.001 acres, Dec. 23, $1,155,000.
Pamela W. Most to Joseph M. Whitsell, 49.202 acres, 13.497 acres, 44.234 acres and 12 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 30, $600,000.
Carol Geiger Lehning, trustee, to Timothy John Rowe Sr., lot 6A, Waterfront Townhomes, Dec. 21, $537,000.
James E. Lewis to Elizabeth S. Weaver, lot 11, Franklin Shores Subdivision, Dec. 30, $360,000.
James N. Lovell, trustee, to Robert Evan Cook, lots 10 and 11, Tanglewood Hills Subdivision and 1.15 acres, Dec. 1, $345,500.
Mary G. McFee, trustee, to Sharon K. Witherell, lot 20, Windy Gap Mountain Village, Dec. 1, $345,000.
John D. McCall Jr. to Erick Tuck, lot 47, Chestnut Creek, Gills Creek District, Dec. 1, $289,000.
Kimberly S. Mitchell to Adrienne Simmons, lot 24, Town & Country Subdivision, Rocky Mount District, Dec. 2, $256,000.
Reneta M. McMillan to Anthony Peer, lot 15, Windy Gap Farms, Dec. 1, $235,000.
James P. Mould to Chad J. Menster, 0.937 acre, Union Hall District, Dec. 3, $230,000.
Shane E. Mallar to Terrill Lee Tinnell, 1.115 acres, Dec. 1, $229,000.
James K. McKelvey to Caleb Adams, lot 3, Old Town Estates, Town of Rocky Mount, Dec. 10, $207,600.
Mack Investments Inc. to Alexander T. Young, 5 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 11, $200,000.
Pamela W. Most to Joseph M. Whitsell, 29.412 acres and 12.779 acres, Dec. 30, $175,000.
Mark T. Law to Cory S. Johnson, 0.376 acre and 0.498 acre, Snow Creek District, Dec. 21, $147,000.
Robert W. McNeil to Carolyn H. Dowell, 5.642 acres, Blackwater District, Dec. 29, $134,800.
Hodges A. Manns to Tyler K. Layman, 1.988 acres, Blue Ridge District, Dec. 14, $113,400.
Donnie R. Montgomery to Homestead Creamery Inc., 5 acres, Gills Creek District, Dec. 17, $69,000.
Donnie R. Montgomery to Homestead Craemery Inc., 19.001 acres, Gills Creek Disrrict, $55,647.69.
Jake Maynard to Jason Pagans, tract 13, L&M Properties LLC, Snow Creek District, Dec. 28, $27,900.
Andrew R. McEnheimer Jr. to Carolyn McEnheimer Witcher, parcel, Snow Creek District, Dec. 3, $27,800.