Pittsylvania County sets Dec. 1 deadline for response to fire and rescue

“In the scope of county government, that isn’t that big of an increase,” Farmer said.

Farmer called the third option the least likely in his mind, even though it might make the most geographic sense. The Cool Branch station, Farmer estimated, is located just a few hundred yards from the entrance to a housing community called The Water’s Edge, which juts out into Smith Mountain Lake.

“To me, there’s no doubt in my mind [that] when that station was built it was intended to serve that housing community because it’s more than 400 homes in there,” Farmer said, “but unfortunately, 30 years ago when it was built, it was built in Pittsylvania County.”

Pittsylvania County’s Board of Supervisors has granted several 30-day extensions of service since the summer to allow the two sides to come together in agreement. In the absence of one, Pittsylvania County saw this enforced deadline as a necessary step to take. Farmer said it is not meant to be mean-spirited, but Franklin County needs to commit to something sooner rather than later.

“We’re just trying to be good stewards for our citizens while at the same time being very cordial with our neighbors because you are talking about a very serious matter in terms of fire and EMS coverage,” Farmer said. “I take that very seriously, so I didn’t want to do anything aggressive in terms of just stopping that, but here we are six months in, and we just haven’t made progress on negotiations.”

Parker Cotton writes for the Danville Register & Bee.