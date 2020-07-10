Study could benefit town when the time is right

It’s pretty evident from social media feedback that downtown Rocky Mount’s Harvester Performance Center is just as polarizing a topic as ever. People either love it and what it can do for the town or they hate the very idea of it, with little in between.
While, the music venue reported a nearly $158,000 loss for 2019, officials say the Harvester did what it was designed to do — served as an economic development tool and drove business up in town.
Former Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins who doubled as CEO of the Harvester, at the time said the costs to the town are viewed as an investment.
“Sometimes you just count those costs an investment in quality of life and that is certainly what we do here,” Hankins said. “We are investing in maintaining a facility we own and staffing it with people who are really good at bringing in acts that will attract a lot of visitors to our community and spend dollars here.”
In 2018, an economic impact study was conducted that showed a $3 return on investment for every dollar the town invested in the venue.
Hankins said in a recent interview that he would like to have another economic impact study conducted. However, he has since stepped down as both Harvester CEO and assistant town manager so it will be up to his successors to engage someone to conduct the study. Such a study would be a good idea — it could either prove the naysayers right or wrong. The challenge is going to be the timing of conducting such a study, given the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This particular year would not be a fair measuring stick given that shows have been canceled since March and so many unknowns surrounding the pandemic.
Obtaining this information could benefit the town. Having economic impact numbers to show potential investors in town properties could help bring more businesses to town — and let’s face it, Rocky Mount has some vacancies to fill. It could also help management know where the Harvester’s shortcomings are and help them find ways to address any potential issues.
The Harvester is trying its hand at attracting music-lovers to outdoor concerts, which has caused some uproar with farmers’ market vendors having their venue disrupted and having received little communication. Town Manager James Ervin acknowledged the faux pas adding the process was new to everyone.
Still another concern was brought up in a letter to the editor this week, regarding food trucks at the Harvester, especially non-local food trucks. Perhaps, there is a need for a review of these policies if the goal is to help stimulate local businesses.
As the town prepares to fill Hankins’ roles, it also has an opportunity to separate the roles of assistant town manager and Harvester CEO, which could help the optics, as well as workload for his successor. Either way once new management is at the helm, and things return to normal, it would be interesting to see that new economic impact study conducted.