Verma: It's time to review your Medicare coverage

Many Medicare drug plans and Medicare Advantage Plans that include drug coverage are participating in a new insulin savings initiative. These plans now offer 30 days of insulin for $35 or less – an average savings of $446-per-year on out-of-pocket costs. To find a plan with lower-cost insulin, look for “Insulin Savings” on Medicare Plan Finder.

There are important differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Here’s a brief summary:

Original Medicare

With Original Medicare, you can go to any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare, anywhere in the U.S. In most cases, you don’t need a referral to see a specialist.

For services covered under Medicare Part B, you usually pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount after you meet your deductible. You also pay a monthly premium for Part B.

If you choose to join a Medicare drug plan (also known as a Part D plan), you’ll pay an additional monthly premium.

There’s no yearly limit on what you pay out-of-pocket, unless you have supplemental coverage, such as Medicare Supplement Insurance – also known as Medigap. Medigap can help pay your remaining out-of-pocket costs (like your 20% coinsurance). Or, you can use coverage from a former employer or union, or Medicaid.