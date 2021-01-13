4-day reopening plan on schedule despite teacher's plea to wait till after vaccinations

ROCKY MOUNT — The Franklin County School Board stuck to a plan to hold in-person instruction for all grades four days a week starting Jan. 26, despite pleas made at Monday night’s regular meeting by county high school teachers concerned about significant health risks.

“Please delay the return to full instruction in our schools until your Franklin County teachers have had an opportunity to be vaccinated,” said Shannon Brooks, a Franklin County High School teacher who also has a junior in the school. The county is averaging 35 new COVID-19 cases per day, she said. “Please don’t ask me to choose between my health and my kids.”

“This board’s refusal to follow VDH [Virginia Deparment of Health] safety guidelines is contrary to your discrimination policy concerning age and health of your high risk students and staff,” said high school teacher Theresa Trexler.

“Our county has had 25 deaths and our positivity rate is well above the state average,” Trexler said. “This plan is forcing some of our high risk staff and parents to make difficult decisions in order to protect themselves and their families.