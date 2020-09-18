REMEMBER WHEN: CHA kicks off year with Mexican Fiesta Day

10 years ago
The Student Government Association at Christian Heritage Academy kicked off the school year with a Mexican Fiesta Day last week.
The SGA organized a taco lunch and an afternoon full of activities, including Pin the Tail on the Donkey, sack races, a chili pepper eating contest, limbo, pyramid building contests, hillbilly horseshoes, pinatas, beanbag toss and dodge ball.
“I liked the ice cream, brownies and getting out of class,” said seventh grader Ellie Jo Boone. “ I really enjoyed watching the chili pepper contest. They made funny faces when they were eating the peppers.”
“I thought it was exciting and a lot of fun,” added sophomore Belle Woolson. “I had trouble with Pin the Tail on the Donkey because Randolph spun me around too much and I got too dizzy.”
SGA Sixth Grade Class Representative Justin Shelton said it was too hard to pick his favorite part of the day: “I had fun the whole day. I really enjoyed when everybody was just talking, hanging out and playing the little games. I think everybody loved it.”
“I felt like everyone was excited and had a good time,” said SGA President Randolph Cooper. “I was really excited to see how the chili pepper contest would go. It was a big hit and I’m glad everyone got into it.”
Christian Heritage Academy is celebrating 30 years of Christian education. Its mission is to train students for a life of service to God and their fellow man through Biblical teaching in every subject.
For more information, visit www.chaknights.org or call 483-5855.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!