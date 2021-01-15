 Skip to main content
Woodturners donate nearly $1,500 to Friends of the Franklin County Public Library
Members of the Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners presented the Friends of the Franklin County Public Library with a donation of $1,475. Accepting the donation is Betty Huffman, president of the Friends of Franklin County Public Library, with Chuck Koyanagi (center) and Don Riggs of the SML Woodturners.

 Photo by JOESEPHINE CLARKE

On Jan. 7, the Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners donated $1,475 to the Friends of the Franklin County Public Library. The funds were proceeds from a holiday sale that the SML Woodturners annually hold at the library’s Westlake location.

“The Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners create beautiful and unique pieces, many of which were flying off the shelves this past holiday season,” Said Joesephine Clarke, branch manager of the library’s Westlake location. “Due to public health protocols, we had to temporarily suspend our monthly book sale events for six months. The SML Woodturners helped us fill an unexpected funding gap.”

The nonprofit Friends of the Library fund many of the services and programs offered by the Franklin County Public Library, including concerts, art classes, speakers’ fees and children’s events. Most recently, the group paid for the library’s subscriptions to BookFlix and ScienceFix – two digital learning resources for children and youth.

The Smith Mountain Lake Woodturners is a chapter of the American Association of Woodturners and an affiliate of the Smith Mountain Arts Council.

- Submitted by Christine Arena

