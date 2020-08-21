You have permission to edit this article.
Wooden boats take to the lake for a long cruise
Submitted photo by Nadine Breen

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society participated in the Vintage Boat Cruise on Aug. 8. More than 15 wooden boats were on the lake for the cruise. Participants started at Hales Ford Bridge, cruised up the Roanoke River to Indian Point and then south to Christmas Tree Island. Several boats continued on to channel marker B37 for lunch at Magnum Point Marina. For information on the SML chapter, contact Dave Olson, chapter president, at 719-1216.

