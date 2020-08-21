Wooden boats take to the lake for a long cruise

The Smith Mountain Lake Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society participated in the Vintage Boat Cruise on Aug. 8. More than 15 wooden boats were on the lake for the cruise. Participants started at Hales Ford Bridge, cruised up the Roanoke River to Indian Point and then south to Christmas Tree Island. Several boats continued on to channel marker B37 for lunch at Magnum Point Marina. For information on the SML chapter, contact Dave Olson, chapter president, at 719-1216.
