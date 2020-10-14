Calendar
THROUGH WEDNESDAY, OCT. 14
New Life of Rocky Mount
Full Gospel Revival with Sheryl Merritt at 180 AMT Tech Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday morning and 7 p.m. Sunday – Wednesday nights. Love offering will be taken.
THURSDAY, OCT. 15
Frozen Food Giveaway
Hosted by Faith Assembly of God at 10070 Franklin St., Ferrum. Each family will receive 26 pounds of food, which will include chicken taco meat, barbecue pork patties, pork sloppy Joes and shredded mozzarella. All are invited to come!
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
6th Annual Franklin County Artisan Studio and Harvest Tour
Take a self-guided open studio tour of various artisans located throughout Franklin County where you’ll see museum quality works of art and meet guest artists and their work. Visitors can work through the tour map at their own pace throughout the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Host sites will be COVID-19 conscious and held outdoors. We ask that all visitors wear a mask (if their health conditions allows). This is a free event with options for the public to purchase one of a kind artwork from the artisans.
Canned Goods Blue Ribbon Contest
Ribbons will be given for first, second and third places. At Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market, 435 Franklin St., Rocky Mount, starting at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Carol Haynes at the Virginia Cooperative Extension Office, 483-5161 or haynes04@vt.edu.
Music in the Mountains
Presented by Phoebe Needles with Chris Prillaman and friends. This will be an outdoor music program behind Phoebe Needles Hall. It will start at 2 p.m., and they will play for about 90 minutes. We’ll provide some simple to grab refreshments, too. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket to sit on, a mask and your dancing shoes! This is a free event, and all donations will go toward the Phoebe Needles Summer Camp Fund!”
Sprint Enduro and VA Short Track XC Championship Race
Hosted by Franklin County Parks and Recreation and Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce. The first race starts at 9 a.m. A beverage garden with pre-packaged food along with free bike events for kids are also planned. Registration includes custom logo T-shirt sponsored by Virginia’s Blue Ridge and a neck buff with awards sponsored by Franklin County. Registration at www.bikereg.com/waidenduro.
SUNDAY, OCT. 18
An Afternoon with Father Mark
A public forum held at Grand Fiesta, 6812 Greensboro Road, Ridgeway (next to Sheetz) on Oct. 18 at 3:30 p.m. Fr. Mark will discuss his plans for a book and his current situation. Public invited. Masks encouraged. Light refreshments served.
FRIDAY, OCT. 23
Free Seasonal Flu Vaccine
A free, drive-thru clinic to administer the seasonal flu vaccine will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 23. The event is sponsored by the West Piedmont Health District, Franklin County Public Safety and the Rocky Mount Fire Department. Participants will receive a flu shot in the upper arm (wear a loose-fitting shirt) from a public health nurse while remaining in their vehicle.
SML Drive-in Concert
Featuring Liquid Pleasure, as well as Jo Jo Stockton & SOLACUSTIX from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Eastlake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta. The cost is $65 per car with maximum of four people per car. Purchase tickets at www.visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-drive-in-concert.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24
“Drive-Through” Trunk-or-Treat
Hosted by Cool Branch Volunteer Rescue Squad and the Cool Branch Volunteer Fire Company at 3060 Smith Mountain Road, Penhook from 5 to 7 p.m. All guests will remain in their cars, and the volunteers handing out the treats to the children will wear masks and gloves for everyone’s safety. This event is free to the public. For more information, call 703-927-3718.
SATURDAY, OCT. 24 — SUNDAY, OCT. 25
Smith Mountain Arts Council 2020 Art Show Gallery Viewing
Masked wearers in small groups will be allowed to see the juried art AT Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road, Moneta. Categories include oils, acrylics, watercolors, mixed media, other (pastels, pencil, stained glass, sculpture, woodworking, etc.) and youth grades 9-12. Show hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 25. More information at smac-arts.com.
TUESDAY, OCT. 27
Friends of Pigg River
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat will be held at the Community Center in the back parking lot for children up to 12 years old, from 6 to 7 p.m. Face coverings are required.
SATURDAY, OCT. 31
Rocky Mount Baptist Church
Trunk or Treat will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing will be in place including face masks. For more information call 483-2641.
Redwood United Methodist Church
Drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Each child will be given a bag of goodies (contactless) and social distancing will be observed. Rain date: Nov. 1, 4 to 6 p.m.
