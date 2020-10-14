Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

Hosted by Faith Assembly of God at 10070 Franklin St., Ferrum. Each family will receive 26 pounds of food, which will include chicken taco meat, barbecue pork patties, pork sloppy Joes and shredded mozzarella. All are invited to come!

Take a self-guided open studio tour of various artisans located throughout Franklin County where you’ll see museum quality works of art and meet guest artists and their work. Visitors can work through the tour map at their own pace throughout the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Host sites will be COVID-19 conscious and held outdoors. We ask that all visitors wear a mask (if their health conditions allows). This is a free event with options for the public to purchase one of a kind artwork from the artisans.