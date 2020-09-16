You have permission to edit this article.
Submit nonprofit and educational events to events@thefranklinnewspost.com at least two weeks before the event date. Listings are published as space allows and are not guaranteed.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Fish Fry

Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.

Music in the Mountains

The Phoebe Needles Mountain Band with Alan Messenger and friends will perform an outdoor concert at Phoebe Needles Center, Inc. in Callaway at 4 p.m. This event is free and any donations will go towards the Summer Camp Program Fund. The quilt raffle will be held with tickets price at $10 or three for $25. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and social distance with anyone not living in their household.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Scotty’s Fertilizer Warehouse

Angellena Hodges will perform at 7 p.m. at 679 Morgans Fork Road in Penhook. For more information call 576-3413.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Family Fun Night

CHILL and FRESH are hosting a drive-in movie. Bring your own snacks and drinks. Movie starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Franklin County High School parking lot. Due to safety concerns restrooms will not be provided. Due to social distancing there is a maximum attendance limit.

Fish Fry

Hot fish and pound cake will be available at Mitchell’s Store in Sontag starting at 11 a.m. Event sponsored by Sontag Snow-Creek Community Center.

Open Door Community Church

Church will be open for prayer from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. All are welcome to come and pray for the healing of our Nation in support of Franklin Graham and his prayer march in Washington D.C.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

Fall 2020 We Care ATV Ride

Join the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office starting from the usual spot at Park Ridge Sub-Division just off the Blue Ridge Parkway near/at Milepost 148. Ride will begin around 10 a.m., so organizers are asking everyone to be unloaded and fueled by 9:30 a.m. This ATV ride is completely free, but we ask for donations as 100% of all funds raised support We Care of Franklin County whose mission is to help needy families in our county.

