FRIDAY, Aug. 28
Patrick Henry Trade-o-Ree
A Boy Scout Trade-o-Ree will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Fieldale Park Shelter at 188 Patrick Avenue in Fieldale. Admission is free, the cost for a table is $10. Patch trading and Boy Scout memorabilia for sale. Masks will be required. For more information, call Steve Isom at 276-627-0600 or email sisom_161@yahoo.com.
SATURDAY, Aug. 29
Blood drive
Franklin County YMCA will host an emergency blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments can be made at www.redcrossblood.org or 352-9157. Walk-ins are also welcome. Additionally, for a limited time, the American Red Cross is testing all blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to the coronavirus.
SUNDAY, Aug. 30
Disaster relief drive
Mill Creek Baptist Church, located at 6200 Henry Road in Henry, will be taking drive-thru donations for God’s Pit Crew from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to assist with hurricane disaster relief. Monetary donations most needed, but Blessing Bucket supplies will be accepted as well. Visit godspitcrew.org for a list of items for buckets. Each bucket can be filled for $35.
