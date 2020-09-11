COVID-19 update

At press time, the Virginia Department of Health reported 259 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 225 this time last week, with 15 hospitalizations and one death.
Cases in Virginia topped 130,525 this week, an increase of nearly 7,000 cases to the week prior.
The state reports more than 10,000 hospitalized due to the virus, and 54 deaths this week bringing the death toll to 2,708. Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 937 cases, with 105 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Martinsville has had 351 cases, with 52 hospitalizations and six deaths. Patrick County has reported 246 cases, including 48 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
