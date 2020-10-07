COVID-19 update

At press time, VDH reported 429 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 19 hospitalizations and four deaths.

Cases in Virginia topped 152,557 this week. The state reports 11,259 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 3,276.

Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 1,107 cases, with 121 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.

Martinsville has had 402 cases, with 62 hospitalizations and 21 deaths. Patrick County has reported 283 cases, including 52 hospitalizations and 26 deaths.