COVID-19 update

At press time, the Virginia Department of Health reported 225 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, up from 204 this time last week, with 11 hospitalizations and one death.
Cases in Virginia topped 123,600 this week, an increase of just over 7,000 cases to the week prior.
The state reports more than 9,700 hospitalized due to the virus, but 137 deaths this week, double the 64 last week, bringing the death toll to 2,652. Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 870 cases, with 94 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
Martinsville has had 330 cases, with 48 hospitalizations and six deaths. Patrick County has reported 239 cases, including 47 hospitalizations and 13 deaths.
